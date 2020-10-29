Don Amick and his wife are used to handing out candy on Halloween.
The two, both in their 70s, have lived in Frisco’s Grayhawk neighborhood since 2003. On Halloween night, if the weather is nice enough, they’ll usually set up chairs out front, turn on their lights and hand out candy to children.
“If the weather's not nice, we stay inside and still keep our lights on so they can see we're home, and when they knock on the door, we give them the treats,” Don Amick said. “We always buy the treats that we like, so if there's anything leftover we can eat it.”
This year, however, Amick and his wife will not be opening up their doors. With the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, their place in one of the more at-risk portions of the population has inspired them to take every precaution.
“If we had a preference, we'd much rather be opening the door and treating the kids,” Amick said. “And that's only a personal decision on our part not to do it this year.”
Amick, Grayhawk’s HOA board president of 12 years, said the board has not historically interfered with the neighborhood's Halloween activities. Grayhawk doesn’t usually host anything like a parade for the holiday, he said, and when it comes to general activities, the neighborhood tends to follow city guidelines.
As Halloween approaches, Amick said he can’t predict exactly how Grayhawk residents will be carrying out the evening’s traditions in the midst of an unorthodox year.
“I can tell you that from an overall view, everybody looks like they're decorating as normally as they have in past years,” he said.
The HOA contains 1,900 homes, he said, and many of them have younger residents.
“The young ones will probably be active, then I think the older ones will be a little more conservative,” he said.
Amick said a member of the neighborhood mothers’ group has collected information on what various homes are doing to approach trick-or-treating. Some have said they will include safety measures such as leaving bags of candy attached to sticks in their yards or putting bowls on their porches, while others are handing out candy while wearing masks and gloves. One resident is using a speakeasy in their door to hand out candy so that they don’t have to open their door.
Amick said he has heard other people mention that they might stay at home and celebrate in a different way, such as by having a small “party” for their children at home that consists solely of the household residents. He added that the neighborhood had historically seen fewer trick-or-treaters over the years.
Based on the input he had been given by community members, Amick said his neighborhood would likely see its lowest year of Halloween turnout.
“And if that's true, just on our street alone, I can tell you we probably won't see but maybe 5 to 10 percent of what we've seen in prior years,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.