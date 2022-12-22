Frisco will transform yet again into a sea of green and gold, with a little blue and yellow mixed in, the weekend of January 6-8, 2023, as thousands of fans from North Dakota State make the trip from Fargo to Frisco — otherwise known as "Fargo South" this time of year — as Toyota Stadium plays host yet again to the NCAA FCS National Championship.
And this time they will be joined by their neighbors to the south.
North Dakota State will battle rival South Dakota State to defend its national title from the 2021 season. The Bison have won nine NCAA FCS National Championships dating back to 2011, the second year the title game moved to be played in Frisco. North Dakota State has 17 national titles total dating back to its days in NCAA Division II.
The South Dakota State fans return to Frisco after making the trip back for the 2020 title game. The Jackrabbits are still seeking their first national FCS title, after losing to Sam Houston State two years ago.
The 2022 title game will kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023 from Toyota Stadium. South Dakota State enters the game as the No. 1 seed, while North Dakota State is the No. 3 seed.
North Dakota State reached the title game after a thrilling 35-32 win over Incarnate Word. See highlights from the game below:
South Dakota State advanced to the title game after a victory over Montana State in the semifinals. Video highlights from that game are below:
