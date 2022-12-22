The Bison are coming! The Bison are coming!

And, the Jackrabbits are coming back, too.

North Dakota State edges Incarnate Word, 35-32, in the FCS Semifinals. The Bison only threw for 5 YDS all game but ran over 332 YDS on the ground with four TDs.

North Dakota State edges Incarnate Word, 35-32, in the FCS Semifinals. The Bison only threw for 5 YDS all game but ran over 332 YDS on the ground with four TDs.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments