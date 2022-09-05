Saliha pic.PNG
Saliha Abbas was thinking about how to help the environment through a coding contest when her mom told her to clean her room. Then the 9-year-old Spradley Elementary student had an idea.  

Abbas, who began learning how to code at BYJU’S FutureSchool in the midst of the pandemic, was tasked with thinking of a problem that could be addressed with an app. The result was her Toy Share app, which allows students to share, gift or exchange their unused toys. After sharing her idea with her teacher, Abbas was recently chosen to be a part of BYJU's "18u18" competition that allows advanced coding students under 18 to compete at a global level.
