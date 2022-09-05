Saliha Abbas was thinking about how to help the environment through a coding contest when her mom told her to clean her room. Then the 9-year-old Spradley Elementary student had an idea.
Abbas, who began learning how to code at BYJU’S FutureSchool in the midst of the pandemic, was tasked with thinking of a problem that could be addressed with an app. The result was her Toy Share app, which allows students to share, gift or exchange their unused toys. After sharing her idea with her teacher, Abbas was recently chosen to be a part of BYJU's "18u18" competition that allows advanced coding students under 18 to compete at a global level.
What made you want to learn how to code?
I was bored at home, and I wanted to learn to do something, so I started learning to code.
What has it been like learning to code at BYJU's FutureSchool?
It’s been really fun, and I got to learn a lot of cool stuff like creating different games and apps including Toy Share.
What is your favorite part about coding?
After I finish the code, I get to see it work just like how I imagined. That's the cool part.
How did you get the idea for ToyShare?
When I got selected for BYJU’S FutureSchoool’s “18 under 18” coding contest, I was thinking of an idea that could solve the environmental problem. At that time, my mom told me to clean my room and I had a lot of toys just sitting without being used. That's when I thought, "Why not share toys? Why not reuse them with other kids and reduce buying new toys, reduce toy wastage."
Tell us about the features of your app.
The key features of Toy Share are:
● Find new toys - Kids can find some new toys for themselves
● Give away old toys - Kids can decide to give away their old unused toys
● Donations - Kids can see how many toys they have donated so far using the app
● Purchases - Kids can see how many toys they have received so far using the app
● Badges - which are rewards to encourage kids to donate more toys
● Help - incase a kid needs help. Answers to the most asked questions
● Sign Up /Login - Kids can sign up and get into the app
Your app focuses on helping the environment. What made you want to address this problem?
I wanted to contribute something to make this Earth a better place for everyone to live in. And one of the biggest problems on Earth is landfills and dumps. And kids already have a lot of toys, but are still trying to buy new toys, but do not really use them after some days. So I thought, why not share our toys with each other and reduce toy wastage?
What was the hardest part about making your app? What was the most fun part?
The hardest part was integrating the ‘Find new toys’ screen with the ‘Give away old toys’ screen.
The most fun part was creating the logo and rewarding badges on my own. I named them Master of the Earth, Master of the Universe, and another fun part was seeing it all come together.
What do you hope people get out of using your app?
I hope they learn to share, share and care for one another and care for the environment.
What do you like to do for fun?
I like to do digital arts and love to play with slime.
What is your favorite movie?
The "Harry Potter" series.
What is your favorite food?
Ravioli and alfredo pasta.
What do you want to be in the future?
I love to do art work, and I want to become an artist.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
