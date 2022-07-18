This Frisco-based band is anything but average!

If you attended this year's Frisco Freedom Fest celebration on July 4th then you probably heard the rocking sounds of The Extremely Average.
The local band is made up of three Frisco-based teens with a passion for music, performing alternative and hard-rock anthems from the 1980s to today’s hits across the DFW area.
The group features Hailey Hancock, 14, on vocals and guitar, Preston Payton, 16, on bass guitar and David Head, 15, on drums.
Richard Green is the owner of Green Key Music studio and serves as the coach and mentor for The Extremely Average. Green assists the band with booking shows, teaching showmanship on the stage as the musicians continue to work together as a group and evolve musically.
“Structure without Richard falls through,” Head said.
Each of the members of The Extremely Average have been playing their instruments for four to six years.
When first choosing a band name, Payton said that the group originally started with a pool of names and decided the name The Extremely Average was funny since performing in a band “can make so many things about it look easy.”
“Also a lot of band names, they are already copyrighted so it was like ‘this looks funny and we can do it legally so’ but yeah it was just an ironic name that was like ‘we’re average but we’re more,’” Payton said.
Payton and Head have been playing together for a long time, about four or five years, Green said.
The three members came together two years ago when Hancock joined the group.
“As with most bands it’s a little complicated,” Payton said. “A lot of eras, but we got together relatively recently. Within two years and we met between music classes honestly.”
The Extremely Average has played a variety of venues since May 2019, including Six Flags Over Texas and Day 1 Dallas as some of their largest performances in addition to this past year’s Frisco Freedom Fest.
“(The Frisco Freedom Fest had) a lot more moving pieces than we’re used to,” Payton said. “It was a good experience. A lot of crowd. It was weird being like ‘oh these people are my neighbors’ which was a newer experience.”
Hancock said that the sound system at the event was so good and that the Frisco Freedom Fest was the biggest performance she had done.
Currently, The Extremely Average is starting to create their own original music.
“We’re definitely focusing on originals right now. Because we have about an hour-long set list which is pretty solid,” said Payton, a student at Frisco Wakeland High School who performs with the color guard and jazz band. “We’re all comfortable on a vast majority so we’re all focusing on organizing and putting out some originals right now and really getting what we have together ready.”
Green is getting the group ready to do some recordings of their new songs, he said. Their first single, “Door Song” is expected to be released later in 2022.
The members of The Extremely Average each said they have a variety of inspirations for their new music and performances.
“I mean my music range is all over the place,” said Hancock, who attends Little Elm High School and participates in the choir. “I like Halestorm and the Pretty Reckless, their music is pretty good. I also love Conan Gray and girl in red. The Killers, their band is really good and Dirty Honey.”
Head said he has multiple inspirations from Snarky Puppy, Power Wolf and heavy metal group Sabaton, that bases “the theme of the song around history and things.”
“I don’t know the way they orchestrate the music and all it just sounds really cool,” said Head, a student at Frisco Lone Star High School and a member of the band's drumline.
Payton said he takes musical inspiration from the modern jazz group Bad Bad Not Good and Jon Bellion and for performances, Lady Gaga is an inspiration for him as well.
“Bad Romance” is one of the pop songs the group covers, but Hancock said that they “transformed it into a rock version” as a part of their set. Other artists the band covers in its setlist are the Foo Fighters, Nirvana, Bon Jovi and The Cranberries.
Right now, there are no planned upcoming performances for the trio, but updates for those will be announced on their social media pages @theextremelyaverageband on Facebook and @theextrememlyaverage on Instagram.
