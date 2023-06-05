Corey Kent knew he wanted to pursue being a musician professionally after performing a song with Willie Nelson. Today, he lives with his family in Frisco. From there, he's worked to build a music career and has recently released "Blacktop," a 10-track album that was released to audiences on June 2.
The album includes writing credits from Kent himself, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Hurd, Kelly Archer, Lydia Vaughan and more with production from Jay Joyce and Chris Farren.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am 28 years old from Bixby, Oklahoma. Married a girl from Coppell. Lived in Nashville for a while to write songs and now to Frisco and built a music career out of Frisco, Texas.
What brought you to Frisco?
We wanted to raise the kids around family and friends. My wife and I went to OSU, and she's from the DFW area. My family's up in Oklahoma. It is just where we wanted to raise our kids since family is very important to us. I also got dropped from a publishing deal in Nashville so that brought me to Texas to build my music career.
What made you want to become a musician?
I’ve been playing music for as long as I can remember. The night in Tulsa, Oklahoma with Willie Nelson made me want to pursue being a musician professionally. I was at the crossroads of, "Am I just going to go back to school with the high school/college route? Or continue to chase the music career?" I got to play a song with Willie Nelson, and that kind of skyrocketed my ambition to go write in Nashville and learn how to write songs and become a full-time musician.
What is your earliest music-related memory?
Seeing Garth Brooks on TV live in Dublin. He was like commanding a sea of people on the other side of the world that I just thought it was really captivating. Sprinting from one side of stage to the other, and the sea of people knew every word to every song!
Tell us about your new album.
The new album, "Blacktop," is my favorite album I've ever worked on. It's finally feeling like the sound that I've envisioned in my mind is something that we can create and put out into the world. I did this record with Jay Joyce who has worked with some of my favorite country artists—Eric Church, Brothers Osborne and people like that — and he brings a different dynamic to the country scene, which I think is awesome. It's called "Blacktop" to pay tribute to my work at the pavement company when I began recording this record. With the world shut down, I had to figure out a way to provide for my family, so I got an opportunity to work at a pavement company and among other odds and ends jobs at a motorcycle shop, and just anywhere I could find any work. "Blacktop" also pays tribute to the people in the music industry that gave me the ability to provide for my family during the toughest season of my life.
How would you describe your songwriting process?
For me, I would say very efficient. I don't write as much as I used to because I'm touring more, but when I do sit down to write, I try to write a couple songs in a day as opposed to just one or half a song in a day. I would say it's really focused, like I collect ideas and when it's time to write I sit down, and I break out all the ideas and I go for one.
What was it like performing at the Country Kickoff for the ACMs in Frisco?
Performing at the Country Kickoff for The ACMs in Frisco felt like a cool way to welcome people to the town that I live in. To be able to wave a different flag, as it feels like most everybody is from Nashville, so for us to be building a career to the extent that we have from Frisco, it's just like a proud moment to welcome all my Nashville friends into the community, my home community.
What is a normal day like for you?
A normal day is you wake up in an RV or a hotel room, and you usually must get an early start and drive to the next place. We spend the first few hours of the day on the road, make it to the location and we try to find something to eat. Then we start loading in all our equipment. Once that's done, we do sound check and make sure everything is sounding the way that we need it to. Sometimes we have time to go play a round of golf, other times I have work to do, just various things I have to knockout. Then people start rolling into the show, doors open, we make sure that merchandise and everything is set up and ready to go. Then it’s showtime. So usually, the opening band goes on and we're getting mentally ready. And for a ritual shot, everybody does a little shot before the show just to loosen up and then we walk on stage and handle our business.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time and why?
This is a cliché answer, but my house. I don't get to be home a lot these days, and so when I am home all I really want to do is be at home with my three kids and my wife. Outside of that we spend a lot of time with the public parks the greenbelts and try to get some time outside.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to read. I don't really get the opportunity to do that as much as I'd like to like to. I also like listening to podcasts. If schedules allow, I love to do some upland bird hunting, so I go to the panhandle of Oklahoma every year and quail hunt, that's one of my favorite things to do.
In your opinion, what is the future of Frisco as a location for music?
Honestly, I think we have a lot of work to do to make it a music hotbed, but I think that the ACMs coming there for the next couple of years is going to really help. There just needs to be a little bit of a shift and a priority on original music. I think that right now we have a good amount of cover bands and people playing that that sort of stuff, but I'd like to see Frisco have more places that encourage original music, and I would love to see the community latch on to that and really embrace that and start to build up some local artists and to see them gain some following.
What do you want people to take away from hearing your music?
I hope when people hear my music they say, "Who is this?" The goal is to never sound like anybody else, not for the sake of being different, but for the sake of being you. So, I hope that when people hear my music, they immediately realize that it's different and it's unlike anything they've ever heard. There'll be some familiarities in there that make it country music that make it rock'n'roll, but hopefully we have chartered a new course and created something completely original and authentic. I hope that shines through in this record. I know that this record is full of authenticity and it's full of unique sounds, so I think we've accomplished that.
