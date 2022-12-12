Frisco resident Karen Ross Samford is a firm believer in the power of storytelling, and this year, one of her stories will be shared on a big scale.
Her story, "The Family Tree," is one of 101 stories featured in "Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Magic of Christmas". You can catch her story on page 300.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My first newspaper job was taking sports photos when I was in high school. Then, the typical trajectory of council meetings and police happenings. When we moved to Frisco I was still freelancing. But when my granddaughter was young I realized there were stories of my own I wanted to write. My first Chicken Soup story, “Cardinal Red”, was published in 2019.
What brought you to Frisco?
We moved to Frisco in 2002 from Carrollton when my husband was a construction superintendent and building a subdivision here. The library was still located next to the old police station, and Merry Main Street was held on Main Street, with sections blocked off for pedestrians, school choirs and vendors.
The first year we went it was so cold the Styrofoam cups couldn’t keep the cocoa hot.
What prompted you to write "The Family Tree"?
I love Christmas.
For years I’ve had a collection of Christmas stories that I’d started but never finished. This year when I started reading through them I realized there was a common thread in each of them. I circled those paragraphs with a colored pencil and started building “The Family Tree” from there.
How did you find out that your story would be included in "Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Magic of Christmas"?
In an email earlier this summer. They are a great publisher of inspirational stories and have calls for submissions all year. The Frisco Write Club (who meet at the Frisco Library) have multiple members who’ve had stories published through Chicken Soup for the Soul.
What do you want people to get out of your story?
That we all have stories that other people need to read. As humans we all have been inspired, overwhelmed, overjoyed, grateful beyond belief and sadder than we thought we could bear. Reading that we are not alone makes life easier.
What is your earliest writing-related memory?
I wrote my first book when I was about 6. It was called “Made Up Stories”. I made it out of construction paper and did all the illustrations myself. My mother saved it for me and included it in a scrapbook she made for me when I turned 40. I read the Christmas story to my granddaughter a few years ago. When I finished, she looked at me expressionless and said,
“You weren’t very good, were you Nana?”.
What are your hopes for this holiday season?
That I get to see everyone I want to see and that there’s at least one good day for making fudge.
Word on the street is you enjoy gardening. Do you have a favorite plant?
The Mexican Marigold…Tagetes lucida. Its leaves smell like licorice. It’s edible, a very hardy perennial and its tiny yellow blooms typically foretell the first freeze by about six weeks. Mine missed by about six days this year. But her beauty makes up for her weather predicting mistakes.
Where in Frisco is your favorite place to spend time, and why?
The Frisco Public Library. It’s quiet and full of books and friends. One of the first people I met when we moved to Frisco was Vivian McCallum.
I joined the Friends of the Frisco Public Library at her suggestion. We are a fundraising arm for the library and operate book sales and a book shop at the library selling gently used books.
We are looking forward to our new library and book shop there.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
This week it would probably be “The Logical Song”, Supertramp. This time of year is nothing but nostalgia for me. Reading through a year of journal entries and musings brings up a lot of questions. And some really good laughs.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early bird, definitely. I love waking when the house is still dark and quiet. It’s my favorite part of the day to write.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Good or bad, I’ve always lived from my heart. Hopefully those who know me will have one or two of those stories to tell.
