Karen Samford
Courtesy photo

Frisco resident Karen Ross Samford is a firm believer in the power of storytelling, and this year, one of her stories will be shared on a big scale. 

Her story, "The Family Tree," is one of 101 stories featured in "Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Magic of Christmas". You can catch her story on page 300. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments