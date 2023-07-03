Every day, Joe Hansen carries a challenge coin in his pocket with his daughters’ names stamped on either side.
Both sides indicate the same date, March 8, 2013, and they both include the seals signifying individual Army corps.
Since two of his daughters, Tori and Alex, began serving in the military, Joe Hansen has been there for the big moments. He was there for their basic training. He swore them into the U.S. Army. He promoted one of his daughters to sergeant in Kosovo. He’s been there to hear about their experiences.
For Hansen, who recently retired from the Army after over 35 years of service, part of continuing to support veterans means supporting his own daughters.
“I told them, ‘I'm going to protect and defend you my entire life,’” Hansen said. “They turned around and said, ‘well, dad, I'm going to protect you now.’ So talk about a paradigm shift.”
Hansen enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 after a recruiter came to his high school. Through his 35 years in the military, he worked in operations and planning, security, protection and instructing in mission command. He met his wife, Jasmina, while serving as a peacekeeper in Bosnia.
The Hansens moved to Frisco in 2015. Since then, he’s become a part of the local veterans community: he’s a life member of the Frisco-based Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8273. And on Oct. 19, 2021, the city of Frisco celebrated his promotion to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel with a mayoral proclamation.
“I think Frisco's doing a great job bringing civilian and military qualities together,” Hansen said. “Civil and military qualities create a stronger community, where you bring discipline and you bring a lot of strong 'don't let a project fail,' versus a civilian who might bring finance, accounting, banking experience, those things coming together, those values make your community strong.”
Veterans are a big part of any community, Hansen said.
“You wouldn't have a community if it wasn't for veterans,” Hansen said.
And for those who have served in the military, he said, the oath never expires — they continue to serve.
“So you'll find them as first responders, you'll find them in hospitals. You'll find them in government, (...) So veterans are vital to the economy,” Hansen said. “They're vital to your military security of the state or the community. They're also diplomats, right? Everybody likes to know and understand what veterans have done for the country. So they're not just soldiers, they're diplomats or they're not just airmen or seamen. They're diplomats.”
After roughly 35 years of service in the military, Hansen still has plans for contributing to the veterans community post-retirement. That includes working to develop a scholarship program to get veterans into the banking industry, he said, and speaking at schools about military service on Veterans Day. It also includes continuing to support his daughters’ military service.
“They're my angels, but they're also the world's angels, too, so I worry about them,” he said.
And for Hansen, that includes concerns about political division.
“I want to make sure that we build unity and we do things as a unified community, not a divisive or separate community,” he said.
In addition, Hansen said he is working to bring awareness to the Frisco VFW’s need for a physical home in the community.
“Veterans also don't have a lot of people that understand them, right, so they need a place to go for mental health,” Hansen said. “They need a place to go just to, you know, to talk to other veterans.”
Veterans are people who sacrifice, Hansen said.
“Everybody enjoys freedom, but only a few people pay the price,” Hansen said. “And the veterans paid the price, along with those that are currently serving.”
