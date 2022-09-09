When it came to explaining what exactly was happening at Imagine Park on Wednesday night, Donny Churchman started with a story from 1995.
Back in 1995, he said, theFrisco Enterpriseasked Shannon and Fred Hammond about what they wanted to see in Frisco.
“And their answer was ‘a revitalized downtown,’’’ Churchman said. “That was in 1995.”
On Wednesday night, the journey towards that dream moved forward another step as Churchman and other members of Frisco’s downtown business community gathered at Imagine Park to celebrate the official launch of the Rail District business group.
Churchman has a history of passion for Frisco’s downtown. His company, Nack Development, is behind developments that have enhanced the Rail District over the past couple of years. The kickoff on Wednesday marked a new phase in the progression of the downtown area.
The establishment of a group for businesses in the Rail Districtcomes in an effort to help unify businesses in Frisco’s downtown Rail District and to bring awareness to the area through marketing, branding and event sponsorships.
“What we want to do with the Rail District business group is just continue to lift you up,” Churchman told business members Wednesday. “We want to provide marketing, branding, events, event sponsorships, and just be here as one community. When you share something, we share it.”
He added that there are plans to provide a variety of ways to communicate local Rail District business’ sales and other information both within downtown Frisco and around the metroplex.
“And the whole point is for us to just raise all ships, right? Rising tide,” Churchman said. “And at the end of this, we just get bigger and better, and we have a downtown that we’re all very, very proud of.”
“So to think 27 years ago, the Hammonds were saying ‘let’s revitalize,’ and here we are, I feel we’re just still in the infancy stages of what we’re going to do in this downtown, and this is the start of how we’re going to market and brand it, and we have found a really simple and affordable way to help the businesses do that,” Churchman said.
He added that the group is talking with other entities about hosting both large and small events that will bring more people to the Rail District and help businesses prosper.
“So thank you for being here, thank you for supporting us, and just watch us grow,” he said.
Fun was off the rails at The Rail District launch party!
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
