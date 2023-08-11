Dallas Startup week

Dallas Startup Week will unfold in Frisco this year. 

 Courtesy of The DEC Network

Frisco will be an epicenter for discussions around the startup industry during the week of Sept. 10.

This year, Dallas Startup Week is heading to Sports City USA for the annual event that brings together area entrepreneurs, investors, industry professionals and students. The event includes a kickoff party, panel discussions, keynote speakers and more.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

