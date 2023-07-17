The night of July 4, as Frisco fireworks took to the sky from Toyota Stadium, Three Empires Brewing Co. took a moment to capture the views on video.
“View from the brewery,” stated the video, which was posted to the brewery’s Facebook page. “Next year, we will be ready.”
A mere four months after getting zoning approval from the city to open a brewery in the downtown Rail District, Three Empires Brewing Co. has developed an audience with 1,300 followers on Facebook, and it hasn’t even opened its doors yet.
For owners Mandalyn and David Wible, the brewery’s inception, located at the site of the old Ford Building on Main Street, is a dream come true.
After experiencing the craft beer scene in Minneapolis — and getting inspired from a visit to Fulton Brewing — the two moved back to Texas and eventually made their way to Frisco. They’d developed an interest in opening a brewery and took their dream with them to Texas.
“So when we walked into the old Ford building, although that being a smaller space than what Fulton was in, it was downtown, It had the exposed brick, it had that same kind of feel to us where we first fell in love with craft beer and the idea of us one day brewing,” David Wible said.
The Wibles’ vision will become a reality at the Ford Building in downtown Frisco. Part of that vision, Mandalyn Wible said, is bringing the community together.
With 1,300 square feet of space, the plan is to utilize a one-barrel system. That means Three Empires will likely be brewing every day to keep up with demand, Mandalyn Wible said.
“But that also means that we can really play around with recipes and give the community a different beer, we're hoping, every two weeks, maybe every week — a reason for someone to come in every week and get a brand new beer or something they've never tried,” she said.
The vision for Three Empires Brewery is to maintain an industrial feel with the historic building by keeping the exposed brick and using industrial lighting. There are also plans to include a mural and a rolling glass garage door that can be opened for an indoor-outdoor experience.
“After a year, we want to feel like we've been there the whole time,” David Wible said. “You know, we want to be part of it. We want to engrain ourselves, because once we get it open we ain't going anywhere.”
Three Empires Brewery is slated to open Labor Day at 6990 Main St., Suite 200.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.