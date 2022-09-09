Music on Main

Frisco-based nonprofit Melody of Hope has coordinated to bring Music on Main, a monthly effort to bring performing artists to Frisco's downtown to fuel foot traffic and activity in the area. 

 Photo courtesy of Music on Main

Frisco is one of 84 Texas cities whose community organizations will be receiving part of the $11.6 million in grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts this year. 

On Friday, the commission announced the designation of its grant money for the 2023 fiscal year. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

