Frisco is one of 84 Texas cities whose community organizations will be receiving part of the $11.6 million in grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts this year.
On Friday, the commission announced the designation of its grant money for the 2023 fiscal year.
“We are honored and humbled to provide these grants to help sustain the Texas arts industry, which has been economically devastated by COVID-19. Over the last years, we have seen many arts organizations and artists find creative and flexible ways to bridge distances and to find new ways of conducting their work and connecting communities. The arts have brought much comfort and means of expression to people across our state,” said Gary Gibbs, executive director of TCA, in a statement. “However, it is important to note that most organizations and artists are not making the money they were before the pandemic. We are proud to invest these funds with arts organizations toward recovering the creative economy in Texas.”
Of the organizations across the state receiving funds from the commission, three are from Frisco.
That includes Melody of Hope, which helps provide artists with paid opportunities to perform for local nonprofit events. Melody of Hope also received additional funding for a project that it has recently launched to help enhance Frisco's downtown Rail District.
As part of its grant program, the commission awarded $3,500 to Melody of Hope for its Music on Main project and for a production of an annual music showcase for North Texas Giving Day.
The Music on Main event, held monthly, brings musicians to Frisco's Main Street to perform in front of businesses.
Charlie Wendell, Melody of Hope founder, said the money will go towards expanding the event for more businesses and towards marketing materials that get the word out about the program.
Melody of Hope also received $5,500 from the commission for operations, which Wendell said will go towards paying artists. She added that the organization is currently seeking artists to perform.
The Frisco Arts Foundation also received a $5,500 grant from the commission.
Foundation President Jason Young said grant money will go towards operations for the foundation itself.
“Grants like that, it gives the foundation a chance to exist,” he said. “It gives us a financial ability to go out and fulfill our mission of supporting artists and the audiences and the patrons.”
In addition, Frisco-based Astraios Chamber Music, which aims to bring programming to attract people to classical music, received an additional $4,500 from the commission to support educational chamber music concerts in McKinney, Plano, Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Garland, Lewisville and Allen area elementary school students. The organization also received $5,500 for operations.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
