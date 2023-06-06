Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD

 File photo

Frisco is still a city that is booming with population growth, and that has created a situation were four Frisco ISD schools are now "at capacity" heading into the 2023-24 school year.

Enrollment at Nelson Middle School is at capacity for the campus. Students who live in the Nelson attendance zone and attended a Frisco ISD feeder elementary campus in the 2022-23 school year will matriculate to Nelson. Any new students who live in the Nelson zone and enroll for the 2023-24 school year will attend Wester Middle School. Transportation will be provided upon request to Wester. To finalize the enrollment process and request transportation, parents of new students should contact Wester Middle School directly.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments