Frisco is still a city that is booming with population growth, and that has created a situation were four Frisco ISD schools are now "at capacity" heading into the 2023-24 school year.
Enrollment at Nelson Middle School is at capacity for the campus. Students who live in the Nelson attendance zone and attended a Frisco ISD feeder elementary campus in the 2022-23 school year will matriculate to Nelson. Any new students who live in the Nelson zone and enroll for the 2023-24 school year will attend Wester Middle School. Transportation will be provided upon request to Wester. To finalize the enrollment process and request transportation, parents of new students should contact Wester Middle School directly.
Enrollment at Lebanon Trail High School is also at capacity for the campus. Students who live in the Lebanon Trail attendance zone and attended a Frisco ISD feeder middle school campus in the 2022-23 school year will matriculate to Lebanon Trail. Any new students who live in the Lebanon Trail zone and enroll for the 2023-24 school year will attend Independence High School. Transportation will be provided upon request to Independence. To finalize the enrollment process and request transportation, parents of new students should contact Independence High School directly.
Lebanon Trail is one of three high school at capacity. Enrollment at Reedy High School is also at capacity for the campus. Students who live in the Reedy attendance zone and attended a Frisco ISD feeder middle school campus in the 2022-23 school year will matriculate to Reedy. Any new students who live in the Reedy zone and enroll for the 2023-24 school year will attend Panther Creek High School. Transportation will be provided upon request to Panther Creek. To finalize the enrollment process and request transportation, parents of new students should contact Panther Creek High School directly.
Finally, enrollment at Wakeland High School is at capacity for the campus. Students who live in the Wakeland attendance zone and attended a Frisco ISD feeder middle school campus in the 2022-23 school year will matriculate to Wakeland. Any new students who live in the Wakeland zone and enroll for the 2023-24 school year will attend Memorial High School. Transportation will be provided upon request to Memorial. To finalize the enrollment process and request transportation, parents of new students should contact Memorial High School directly.
Parents can access more information on busing and pick-up locations at this link.
