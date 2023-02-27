Tom Burnett came to Frisco in 2006 as part of a career in the sports industry. He worked for 19 years as the Commissioner of the Frisco-based Southland Conference and worked with Frisco partners to help bring the NCAA Division I FCS Championship to Toyota Stadium. Today, he is president and CEO of Southwest Sports Partners, a new turnkey athletics and sports events consulting agency in Frisco.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am the President/CEO of Southwest Sports Partners, a new turnkey athletics and sports events consulting agency in Frisco focused on the operational needs of sports-related clients and communities. I previously spent 19 years as the Commissioner of the Frisco-based Southland Conference, an NCAA Division I league that provided a wide array of athletics services to our member universities in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. During my Southland tenure, I also had the great fortune of working with our Frisco partners in 2010 to attract the NCAA Division I (FCS) Football Championship to Toyota Stadium, a game that just completed its 13th consecutive year here. I’m a Houston native, graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 1988, and our family has lived in McKinney since 2003.
What brought you to the Frisco area?
As the Commissioner of the then Plano-based Southland Conference, we made the decision to relocate our headquarters to Frisco’s Hall Park in 2006. This was partly based on the developing sports scene in Frisco at the time, even though it was long before the Dallas Cowboys and PGA of America came to town. But even then, you could see and feel the early dynamics of what we now know as Sports City, USA! This was among the best decisions we made in my tenure leading the Southland.
What made you want to start Southwest Sports Partners?
Upon departing the Southland Conference in the last year, I wanted to stay connected with the profession I’ve known for over three decades in the place I now call home. My experiences and skill set lends itself to continuing to assist those in college athletics, but my 30-plus years of managing administrative services also allows me to help others with their sports challenges. A lot of us love sports, but not everyone knows what goes on behind the scenes or has the key relationships to make successful events happen. That’s where Southwest Sports Partners comes in with its value-based solutions.
What has been your proudest moment with Southwest Sports Partners?
While it’s still very early in Southwest Sports Partners’ existence, I’ve been most proud of the positive reaction to our formation by friends and colleagues within the North Texas sports scene and across the country in the college sports community.
What's in the cards for the future of your company?
We will remain active in the regional and national collegiate consulting space, and we also anticipate serving as a local go-to agency for broad-based sports events services at all levels. Notably, I’m very excited about the continued potential for more sports events in Frisco and the exponential growth of athletic opportunities in other North Texas communities. It’s an exciting time, and this is truly the sports capital of America.
Your Twitter bio says you're an actual NCAA bracketologist. What's the secret to making a good bracket?
Yes, the “actual” part comes from my five-year service (2017-22) on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee that provided administrative oversight over March Madness and the Final Four, including the selection, seeding and bracketing of the national tournament. So, while numerous bracketologists predict what the matchups will be throughout the college basketball season, I was part of the group of 12 individuals that put together the real tournament bracket we all see on Selection Sunday. The committee’s efforts to build the bracket is primarily to be fully informed of the competitive performances of all teams – ultimately who they played, where they played them, and did they win? If I were a fan filling out a bracket each year, I’d plan for numerous upsets, as many underdogs will have their winning moments early in the tournament.
Do you have a favorite moment in sports history?
As a native Houstonian, the two World Series Championships by my Astros rate at the top, and I was able to attend the clinching Game 6 last October. And, handing the 2022 NCAA Basketball Championship trophy to the Kansas Jayhawks at the Final Four was very special as well.
What sporting event would you most like to see come to Frisco?
Would love to see preliminary rounds of the NCAA Division I Men’s or Women’s Basketball Tournaments played in Frisco one day, but that will require some future facility development that I’m unaware of at this time! And I hope the Ryder Cup can one day come to the new PGA of America facility.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I greatly enjoy listening to music and, in fact, I’m probably a bigger music fan than a sports fan. Love the Beatles, Eagles, Stones and most things classic rock — I’ve seen Paul McCartney in concert eight times. Enjoy reading non-fiction biographies and always look forward to making more time for that. A bad knee has forced me off the golf course for now.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
No specific personal theme song, but if I heard “Hotel California,” “Get Back,” and “Gimme Shelter” every day, I’d be set.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Maybe an early bird by necessity, but I wish I could be both!
What do you want your legacy to be?
That I did everything possible to be helpful and tried my best to leave every situation better than I found it.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.