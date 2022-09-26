IMG_6207.jpg

On Thursday, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions officials joined Frisco representatives to cut the ribbon on a new business and incubation center located at HALL Park in Frisco.

The center, located on the sixth floor of 3201 Dallas Parkway, will serve as an innovation center for the company as it looks towards the future of retail.

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney speaks during Thursday's ribbon cutting of the Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions innovation and incubation hub in Frisco. 
Rance Poehler, president and CEO of Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, addresses the crowd during Thursday's ribbon cutting. 

