On Thursday, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions officials joined Frisco representatives to cut the ribbon on a new business and incubation center located at HALL Park in Frisco.
The center, located on the sixth floor of 3201 Dallas Parkway, will serve as an innovation center for the company as it looks towards the future of retail.
“We’re going to be looking for a lot of talent around analytics, computer vision, machine learning, cloud, and we’re going to be heavily recruiting in this area, immediately,” said Rance Poehler, president and CEO of Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, during the Thursday ceremony. “We’ve got a real nice office up on the sixth floor that we were very fortunate to find that is already well-suited for our innovation and how we like to do business.”
The sixth-floor 14,341-square-foot space at HALL Park includes 15 offices, four conference rooms, 51 workstations, a break area and a lounge. According to a press release, the Raleigh-based company’s choice to open a hub in the greater Dallas area was a strategic choice “because it is a central hub enabling rapid connectivity to our other development centers in Raleigh/Durham, Guadalajara, Mexico, Singapore, Taipei, Tokyo, and cities across Europe.”
“We looked at several cities across the United States, and we said, ‘There’s only one choice to make here. And that’s Frisco,’” Poehler said during the ceremony.
The company is slated to initially bring 50 jobs to the area in 2022 and has plans to triple that over the next two years, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said in a statement.
"We are thrilled to welcome Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Frisco," Cheney said in a press release. "Toshiba's research and development expansion brings new corporate innovation jobs that will provide great opportunities for Frisco residents and further expand our tech ecosystem. This is a big win for Frisco and adds another internationally recognized brand to our rapidly growing portfolio of top-tier companies."
“With 150 new jobs planned over the next two years, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ new innovation hub in Frisco is great news for North Texans looking to capitalize on exceptional tech opportunities offered in our state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press release. “Texas is the top state for high-value business investments because companies like Toshiba are attracted to our unmatched business climate and highly-skilled, diverse workforce. I look forward to working alongside Toshiba as we further cement Texas’ position as a global leader in technology and as the top state for tech jobs growth in the nation.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
