Toshiba to Frisco

The Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions office is in Hall Park – 3201 Dallas Parkway, Suite 600, Frisco, Texas 75034. The sixth-floor 14,341 square foot space features 15 offices, four conference rooms, 51 workstations, a break area, and a lounge. Additionally, employees will have access to Hall Park's amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness facility, cafe, lounge, walking trails, electric vehicle charging stations, and more.

The retail industry is evolving, and retailers seek new and innovative ways to meet consumer demands across channels.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is establishing a strategic presence in Frisco, Texas, to attract high-tech talent and technology partners for developing new solutions and incubating future innovation. As a hub for the company’s initiatives to meet the growing demand to reimagine the store of the future, the expanded footprint will:

