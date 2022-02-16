In 2021, Frisco saw its highest level of traffic fatalities in 15 years, a trend that Police Chief David Shilson said is not unique to Frisco.

The Frisco Police Department reported 12 traffic fatalities and 11 fatal crashes in 2021. Previously the highest total of fatal accidents reported in Frisco had been seven, both in 2006 and in 2012.

“What I will say is this is consistent with a nationwide trend,” Shilson said. “We’re not unique to this.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), over 20,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021, up 18.4% over 2020. USDOT reported that the figure equated to the largest number of projected fatalities in that time period since 2006.

Through the entirety of 2021, the Frisco Police Department reported 2,000 total crashes, up 26% from 2019. 1,324 were injury crashes, up 27% from 2019.

Of the 12 fatalities reported in 2021, three involved intoxicated drivers, two involved running a red light and two involved suspects racing. One involved a wrong-way driver who was possibly intoxicated, one involved a pedestrian being struck after running out in front of a vehicle. One involved a motorcyclist who was killed due to a failure to yield right of way while turning left, and one involved an intoxicated pedestrian who was killed in a parking garage attempting to get into another person’s vehicle. One passenger was killed evading Little Elm police in pursuit, and charges were filed against the driver, according to Shilson’s presentation.

According to Shilson’s presentation, the top five crash roadways in Frisco include Preston Road, Dallas Parkway, Eldorado Parkway, FM 423 and Main Street.

The top five contributing factors reported included failure to control speed, failure to yield the right of way while turning left, driver inattention, failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign and disregarding a stop and go signal.

“We have regular meetings with engineering,” Shilson said. “If we’re seeing something, we’ll talk with them about it and certainly they’ll look into it. Sometimes it’s an engineering improvement and sometimes it’s something else. So we do have that communication.”

Shilson also presented data regarding the number of traffic stops made over the years. In 2019, the department recorded 44,548 traffic stops. The department made 22,383 in 2020 and 27,694 in 2021. The dip came amid efforts to protect officers during the COVID-19 pandemic as it evolved in both 2020 and 2021, Shilson said.

“Certainly we were trying to minimize risk of exposure to our officers, so we did reduce our traffic enforcement,” he said. “But we hope that as we are able to step things up a little bit, we get back to what we were doing in the earlier years.”

Looking ahead to efforts for the current year, Shilson said traffic crash data is given to the patrol and traffic units for extra focus and enforcement. The department is looking to add two more traffic unit officers in July and then one more in November.

The department would also continue meetings with traffic engineers and increase its focus on DWI incidents, Shilson said.

“It was one of the few crime stats that was up in 2020,” he added.

He added that the department is looking to increase driving education, including through a possible youth driving safety seminar.

In addition, Shilson said the department wants to be public about where it is focusing enforcement efforts.

“We don’t want it to be a secret,” Shilson said. “We want the public to know we’re going to be out there looking for violations on certain roadways, these are going to be roadways that are problem areas, because doing that, making it public, hopefully makes them a little bit more cautious.”

In response to a City Council member’s question, Shilson said road rage was a regional problem in North Texas.

“And it’s something that we’ve focused on as well and we’ve tried to push out some things on social media related to ‘It’s not worth it,’ because yes, we have seen an uptick in road rage disturbances where people are pulling weapons on one another and that’s not unique to us,” Shilson said, adding that the Dallas Police Department had put together a task force focused on the issue.