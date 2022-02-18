Frisco residents will have two contenders to choose from as they select a Place 2 City Council member in May.
The filing period for Frisco’s May 7 election closed at 5 p.m. on Friday. As of that time, the city’s website showed two candidates for the Place 2 spot on the Frisco City Council: Incumbent Shona Huffman and resident Tammy Meinershagen.
Councilman Bill Woodard, who is running for re-election to Place 4 on the City Council, will not have an opponent, according to the city website.
The last day to register to vote for the May 7 election is April 7. Early voting will run from April 25 through May 3.
Frisco is also in the midst of early voting for a special runoff election to select a Place 5 City Council member. The special election day is March 26, and early voting is running from March 9 through March 22. Residents Laura Rummel and Tracie Reveal Shipman are running for the seat.
