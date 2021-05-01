Frisco won’t know who its Place 3 City Council representative will be for a few weeks.
After the contenders in a four-person race failed to earn a majority of the votes on Saturday, Jennifer White and Angelia Pelham will be going to the polls for a runoff election that will determine a final winner.
White showed an overall lead on Saturday, garnering 36.88%, or 3,785 of the votes, according to unofficial results supplied by the city of Frisco. Throughout the night, Pelham and Karen Cunningham found themselves in a close competition to secure their place in the runoff race. In the end, Pelham pulled ahead with 27.25% of the votes, or 2,797 votes.
Cunningham garnered 24.89% while Sai Krishna won 10.98% of the votes.
Election day for the runoff race is slated for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 5.
Meanwhile, place 1 incumbent John Keating secured his re-election on Saturday with 75.83% of the votes against challenger JP Schade.
Election results are set to be canvassed and made official on May 10.
