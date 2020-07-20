POLICE
At approximately 11:50 p.m. July 18, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a crash on the Dallas North Tollway just south of John Hickman Parkway. Preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway.

The Toyota struck a southbound Mercedes SUV head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Michael Ramirez, 37, from Frisco, died at the scene.

One occupant of the Mercedes identified as David Boulos, 15, from Rockwall, died at the scene.

Three others were transported to Presbyterian Hospital of Plano for treatment.

The cause and contributing factors remain under investigation and no additional information is currently available.

