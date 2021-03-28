POLICE
Frisco Police are investigating after a motor vehicle crash left two people dead and three hospitalized. The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of FM 423 and Del Webb Boulevard.

The accident involved three vehicles: a Lexus SUV, Dodge sedan and Infiniti sedan. The driver and passenger of the Lexus SUV were pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Dodge sedan and driver and passenger of the Infiniti sedan were transported by the Frisco Fire Department to an area hospital for further evaluation. The cause of the accident is still being investigated as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday. 

The identities of the parties involved are not being released as of Saturday evening, pending notification of the victim’s next of kin. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.

