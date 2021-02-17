Frisco Fire file
Courtesy of Frisco Fire Department

Two Frisco residents were transported by firefighters who responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of Johnson Street. on Wednesday.

The residents were treated on scene by Frisco Fire Fighters and transported to Medical City Plano with smoke inhalation.

The fire was initially reported at 08:05 a.m. The first arriving firefighters began providing aid to the residents who were ultimately transported to MCP in stable condition.

Frisco received mutual aid from Little Elm, The Colony, Prosper and McKinney fire departments.

There were no firefighter injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

