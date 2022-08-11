Lightning strikes are suspected as the cause of two house fires that happened early Wednesday evening in Frisco. Just after 5:00 PM, the Frisco Fire Department was dispatched to the 1100 block of Chestnut Drive for a loud explosion on the second story of the residence. Fire crews arrived to find fire coming from the roof. Extensive damage was done to the residence. One firefighter was injured. The firefighter was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.
Approximately 25 minutes after the Chestnut Fire, the Frisco FD received a call for a structure fire in the 12700 block of Possum Kingdom. A caller driving by the house reported flames coming out of the roof. Fire crews arrived and discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence, including the roof. The residence on Possum Kingdom also suffered heavy damage.
The Frisco Fire Department received multiple calls for lightning strikes during the two fires. No other fires were located.
The City of Plano Fire Department, The Colony Fire Department, and The Allen Fire Department responded to Frisco and assisted with other calls for service.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.