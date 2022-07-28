Frisco ISD New Teacher Welcome_1.jpeg

New teachers line up to visit with community and business partners who filled the gymnasium at Emerson High School with their booths to educate them on services available in the city.

First-year teacher Peyton McCutchen knew during her interview process that she found a home with Frisco ISD.

And on Thursday morning during the Frisco Chamber of Commerce New Teacher Welcome event, McCutchen's dream of beginning her teaching career at Frisco ISD was a reality.

Frisco ISD New Teacher Welcome_14.jpeg

Frisco ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Waldrip addresses the crowd of new Frisco ISD secondary teachers during the second session of Thursday's Frisco Chamber of Commerce New Teacher Welcome.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments