First-year teacher Peyton McCutchen knew during her interview process that she found a home with Frisco ISD.
And on Thursday morning during the Frisco Chamber of Commerce New Teacher Welcome event, McCutchen's dream of beginning her teaching career at Frisco ISD was a reality.
The Emerson High School teacher was one of more than 800 new teachers to the Frisco Independent School District that took part in the New Teacher Welcome event held in two sessions at Emerson High School.
McCutchen was one of hundreds of secondary education teachers that attended the event, visiting the vendor booths setup by community businesses and organizations in the gymnasium and enjoying fellowship with her fellow teachers new to Frisco ISD while having lunch in the cafeteria.
For McCutchen, this is not only going to be her first year teaching at Frisco ISD — this will be her first year in the classroom, period. The native of College Station and a graduate of University of North Texas said landing her first job at a district like Frisco ISD makes her lifelong goal of being an educator a reality. She will teach AP language and composition as well as on-level junior English and independent student mentorship. Emerson High School, entering its second full school year, will have freshmen through juniors attending in 2022-23.
"I have always wanted to be a teacher, I came home from preschool and started teaching my older sister, who knew all of the things I was trying to teach her already, until about the third grade when she stopped putting up with it," McCutchen said. "I chose Frisco because when I came to Emerson I had already written out my philosophy and who I wanted to be as a teacher and without even looking into Frisco before, it very much aligned. I want to make sure students are future ready, and that they are learning real world skills and that they are taking what they are learning in the classroom and applying it to everyday life.
"When I came to Frisco, I felt like it clicked for me and I immediately knew I wanted to be in Frisco."
The New Teacher Welcome, presented by CoServ, had teachers in attendance who were both new to the profession and experienced educators coming to Frisco ISD from other districts. Many will work at one of the two new campuses opening in FISD for the new school year: Panther Creek High School and Minett Elementary.
One of those new teachers at Panther Creek High School is Jayde Bernanl.
This will be Bernanl's second year teaching overall, but his first at Frisco ISD. He taught last year at Terrell ISD, east of Dallas, but will now be one of the teachers with the privilege of helping open the new Panther Creek High School in August. Bernanl will serve as an assistant band director, and he is already proudly wearing his teal and black school colors. Decked out in Panther Creek gear, complete with a Panther Creek sticker on his cell phone case, Bernanl will help start the school's band program. The band is already getting ready for the fall marching season and will have a full halftime show as well as compete in UIL marching band competitions.
"It is super exciting, and I think one of the best parts about Frisco is its size," Bernanl said. "There is not just one band, or one high school… there will now be 12 high schools. Having all of that support and everyone having that common goal of making music education be student-centered is one of the best parts about music."
Added Bernanl, "Opening a new school comes with its challenges, but also its rewards. As a staff, we talked about how we really want this to be about the students and having a meaningful experience through music. Band is one of those subjects and activities that you learn so many life skills. It is more than just music, more importantly, it is about the relationships that we build and the bonds that we grow through the years."
During his remarks to the secondary teachers in attendance, Frisco ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Waldrip said that 80% of the people who responded to a recent survey indicated they moved to Frisco because of the school district.
"We have an awesome school district, we have an awesome community," Dr. Waldrip said. "This is what this community does, they come together to support the school district and support you as teachers. I am very thankful for that. There are a lot of great things going on in this community, and one of the great things we have going on is this school district. I am so thankful that all of you chose to work at Frisco ISD."
Frisco ISD opens the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Frisco Chamber of Commerce welcomes more than 800 teachers to Frisco ISD!
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
