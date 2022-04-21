police lights
Frisco police took two suspects into custody after responding to a "shots fired" call after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.  

Multiple eyewitness reports noted police activity on Preston Road near Eldorado Parkway. According to the Frisco Police Department, officers responded to a "shots fired" call in the area. 

"Subsequent to the officers' investigation, two suspects were taken into custody," a spokesperson for the department stated. 

The Frisco Police Department directed the Frisco Enterprise to submit a public information request for more information. 

