The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and Collin County will host both an in-person and virtual public meeting to gather input for improvement studies on US 380 between Teel Parkway/Championship Drive in Denton County and Lakewood Drive in Collin County.
The in-person public meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the Rock Hill High School Cafeteria, 16061 Coit Road, Frisco, TX 75035. Attendees may visit at any time during the two-hour timeframe and do not need to sign up to confirm attendance.
The studies will provide an update on the environmental impact statement (EIS) process, including a presentation of available environmental findings and design schematics for the build alternatives under consideration. The proposed project involves the full reconstruction of the existing five-lane rural roadway in Denton County and six-lane urban roadway in Collin County to a six-lane divided highway with two to three-lane continuous frontage roads. The roadway passes through the cities of Frisco, Prosper, and McKinney. This is a growing area in the communities of Collin County, and the studies will assist in planning for traffic needs. Participants will be able to view study materials and provide comments at either of the meeting options.
In-person and virtual guests have the following options for submitting feedback.
