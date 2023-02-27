GameSquare.jpg
Courtesy of Frisco EDC / Facebook

GameSquare, an international gaming and esports company, on Monday announced gaming and pop culture phenomenon Tyler "Ninja" Blevins as its Chief Innovation Officer.

As CIO, Blevins will tap his rich experience as an innovator in content to lead the company's efforts in pursuing emerging growth opportunities. This includes launching Ninja Labs, a GameSquare incubator to ideate and develop first-of-its-kind concepts and products directly focused on connecting with youth culture.

