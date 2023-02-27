GameSquare, an international gaming and esports company, on Monday announced gaming and pop culture phenomenon Tyler "Ninja" Blevins as its Chief Innovation Officer.
As CIO, Blevins will tap his rich experience as an innovator in content to lead the company's efforts in pursuing emerging growth opportunities. This includes launching Ninja Labs, a GameSquare incubator to ideate and develop first-of-its-kind concepts and products directly focused on connecting with youth culture.
"I want to build the next big thing in gaming, and I found that in GameSquare. Justin and the team have put together a world-class platform that will help me innovate and create engaging experiences to inspire the next generation of streamers and leave a lasting impact on the industry," said Blevins. "I'm looking forward to partnering with GameSquare creators, brands, agencies, players, and most importantly fans to pursue some exciting new projects with Ninja Labs."
Core to Blevins' mandate as CIO is to helm Ninja Labs, GameSquare's new innovation hub. Informed by his own experience popularizing gaming culture, Blevins will utilize Ninja Labs to curate disruptive strategies, pursue new business opportunities, and explore next-gen technologies to accelerate the industry's growth within pop culture. With the support of GameSquare's merchandising, marketing and content creation resources, Ninja Labs will serve as an innovation pipeline for the research and development of consumer products, original IP, and more. GameSquare partners will also be able to leverage Ninja Labs for future collaborations to connect with young consumers.
"Innovation and success often depend on big, bold moves. When it comes to gaming, Ninja is a reflection of that approach," said Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys owner and GameSquare major shareholder. "Ninja's commitment to creativity and vision for Ninja Labs will directly support new revenue opportunities for GameSquare and impact their continued rise as one of the most successful gaming and entertainment organizations in the world. We're thrilled to be part of it."
Blevins is the latest addition to GameSquare's world-class roster of creators, including TimTheTatman, the Baka Bros, and Cloakzy, who are plugging into the company's diverse capabilities to unlock new ways to monetize content and reach fans. With the addition of Ninja, GameSquare's collective reach spans over 290 million followers.
"Ninja is a once-in-a-generation talent whose reputation transcends gaming," said Justin Kenna, CEO, GameSquare. "As gaming continues to converge with entertainment and pop culture, his ability to innovate and connect with multigenerational audiences around the world will be crucial as we usher in the next evolution of GameSquare and look to create something truly disruptive in the space."
Blevins joins GameSquare at a time of significant growth bookended by the company's definitive merger agreement with Engine Gaming & Media, a data-driven gaming, media, and influencer marketing platform. He'll be supported by GameSquare's international portfolio of companies, including merchandise and consumer products business Mission Supply, content production and creative studio Fourth Frame Studios, and creative marketing agency ZONED Gaming. Ninja will also benefit from a team of world-class investors and advisors, including Jerry Jones and Netflix's President of Worldwide Advertising Jeremi Gorman.
