The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the second annual Teachers On The Rise program. To help kick-off the program this year, nominations have poured in from students and families across North Texas explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.

Congratulations to our winners from September: Matt Elston of Valley Creek Elementary School (McKinney ISD), Gloria Pienaar of Trent Middle School (Frisco ISD) and Aaron Cappotelli (Mr. Capp) of Panther Creek High School (Frisco ISD).

