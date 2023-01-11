 Skip to main content
‘Why Frisco?’

Universal theme park announcement a ‘monumental milestone’ for city’s economy

‘They had to pick the one place that they knew this concept would be a success,’ says Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney

Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts, presents to a crowd at Frisco City Hall on Wednesday to hear the big announcement of a theme park coming to Frisco. “Our dream is to have this place built around a lush landscape environment, four or five themed lands each one full of attractions, interactive experiences, discovery experiences, exploration learning opportunities, and just a rich, rich experience for families to enjoy together, and as the mayor said, to create memories that will last them a lifetime,” said Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts. “Those different experiences all come together to create this wonderful Universal park designed specifically for families of Frisco and the surrounding area.”

“Are you ready to see it?”

It was with that question that Mark Woodbury gave Frisco a first look at its planned Universal Parks and Resorts future.

Universal Parks and Resorts today announced plans to bring a new-concept kid-focused theme park to Frisco. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts answers the question, "Why Frisco?"  
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said the city and Universal have been in detailed discussions over the last few months. That included conducting site visits and meeting with the company’s creative team.

“They gave us kind of what they were thinking would work here in Frisco,” Cheney said. “We shared with them what we thought our community would want and what they would not want. That was one of our big questions, is, ‘I don’t think our community would support tall roller coasters and things that were disruptive,’ and they were like, ‘That’s not what we want to build. We’re building these themed lands.’ 
City of Frisco staff and elected officials pose for a photo after Wednesday's Universal Parks & Resort announcement.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

