Universal theme park announcement a ‘monumental milestone’ for city’s economy

Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts, presents to a crowd at Frisco City Hall on Wednesday to hear the big announcement of a theme park coming to Frisco. “Our dream is to have this place built around a lush landscape environment, four or five themed lands each one full of attractions, interactive experiences, discovery experiences, exploration learning opportunities, and just a rich, rich experience for families to enjoy together, and as the mayor said, to create memories that will last them a lifetime,” said Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts. “Those different experiences all come together to create this wonderful Universal park designed specifically for families of Frisco and the surrounding area.”
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said the city and Universal have been in detailed discussions over the last few months. That included conducting site visits and meeting with the company’s creative team.
“They gave us kind of what they were thinking would work here in Frisco,” Cheney said. “We shared with them what we thought our community would want and what they would not want. That was one of our big questions, is, ‘I don’t think our community would support tall roller coasters and things that were disruptive,’ and they were like, ‘That’s not what we want to build. We’re building these themed lands.’
It was with that question that Mark Woodbury gave Frisco a first look at its planned Universal Parks and Resorts future.
On a large screen, a colorful artist’s rendering featuring water features, themed lands and a 300-room hotel helped make what was once speculation a reality: a theme park is planned to come to Frisco.
“Our dream is to have this place built around a lush landscape environment, four or five themed lands each one full of attractions, interactive experiences, discovery experiences, exploration learning opportunities, and just a rich, rich experience for families to enjoy together, and as the mayor said, to create memories that will last them a lifetime,” said Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts. “Those different experiences all come together to create this wonderful Universal park designed specifically for families of Frisco and the surrounding area.”
The “one-of-a-kind” park is slated to be geared towards families with younger children and will be “sized for a regional audience.”
The new park will also be the first of its kind, said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.
“They had to pick the one place that they knew this concept would be a success,” Cheney said.
Cheney said the company looked internationally and across the country before honing in on north Texas and finally Frisco.
“Things moved very quickly with the discussions, and I think they’re as excited as we are that today has come,” he said.
Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts, said the DFW area’s large population and rapid growth helped drive the decision to come to north Texas.
“And then we looked around the whole area to find out where we wanted to locate the park and picked Frisco, because it’s a really dynamic, fast-growing city, very innovative, and it has a really high population of families,” Thompson said. “So it’s just a very logical place to put our first execution of this new concept.”
The move is a monumental milestone that will bring jobs and economic impact to Frisco. Cheney said that includes potential opportunities for high school students as well as for connections with the University of North Texas, which opens its Frisco campus this month.
“University of North Texas, they’re already having conversations about how they can partner with the students there to help serve this project, how they can design curriculum around people who want to be in that field, the hospitality field,” Cheney said. “So that’s going to be part of, I think, UNT’s presence, is creating that. If you’re a student wanting to be in that field, to be right down the street from Universal Studios, from PGA Frisco, from The Star, you name it, it’s all right here.”
Cheney said the city and Universal have been in detailed discussions over the last few months. That included conducting site visits and meeting with the company’s creative team.
“They gave us kind of what they were thinking would work here in Frisco,” Cheney said. “We shared with them what we thought our community would want and what they would not want. That was one of our big questions, is, ‘I don’t think our community would support tall roller coasters and things that were disruptive,’ and they were like, ‘That’s not what we want to build. We’re building these themed lands.’ They showed us how they build all their theme parks, how they’re adjacent to other communities, that when you drive those surrounding roads, you don’t even know they’re there. That they’re very intentional about that, about how they screen things and how they work with the local community to be a great neighbor. And so all that was comforting. And then it became part of just dreaming big and what it can become.”
Universal has said more details about the project will be shared over time.
Get Frisco Enterprise news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.