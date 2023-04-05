The University of North Texas was awarded a federal grant totaling $440,306 to train school counselors, social workers, psychologists, or other mental health professionals qualified to provide school-based mental health services, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced recently.
This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program, which was authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed into law on June 25, 2022. This targeted legislation addresses specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, including the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources.
“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are starting to be delivered through this funding to prevent violence, provide training to school personnel and students, and hire additional mental health professionals in Texas schools.”
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
