The University of North Texas was awarded a federal grant totaling $440,306 to train school counselors, social workers, psychologists, or other mental health professionals qualified to provide school-based mental health services, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced recently.

This funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professionals Demonstration Program, which was authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed into law on June 25, 2022. This targeted legislation addresses specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings, including the need for additional mental health services and school safety resources. 

