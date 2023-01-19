UNT at Frisco kicks off first classes at new Frisco Landing campus

Adjunct Faculty at University of North Texas G.Brint Ryan College of Business, Roxy Verrelli, M.Ed. leads a professional development course on the first class day at Frisco Landing. Photographed on Jan. 17, 2023 (Ahna Hubnik / UNT)
At roughly 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a group of students took their seats in the second-floor room of a brand new building in Frisco.
At the center of the room, Dr. Matthew Baysden introduced himself. It was the first day of classes for the spring 2023 semester, and Baysen’s psychology class was one of the first to meet at Frisco Landing, the first permanent building on the UNT at Frisco campus.
The milestone moment comes after Frisco and UNT officials cut the ribbon on the new building the previous week. UNT has been offering classes in Frisco since 2016, but the kickoff of classes on Tuesday allowed the university to host educational practices from its new home base.
Frisco Landing will be home for 27 undergraduate and master’s level programs offered by UNT at Frisco to over 2,500 enrolled students. The building, stretching four stories tall and 135,000 square feet, came alive that morning with the hum and activity of an educational institution hosting students and staff.
That included Mounika Pusulri, a business analytics major who also works at the campus front desk.
“I love it,” Pusulri said of the new building. “It’s so welcoming, and I feel like this new campus will give more opportunities for students, for more students to come here.”
The impact of the new building was not lost on Teresa Ramirez, a project design and analysis student attending UNT at Frisco.
“For me personally, it’s just being excited about a new space, utilizing the natural pavilion that’s out back there just because I had an experience in high school where I did a show out in the natural pavilion in high school, and it kind of just brings back fond memories, and I’m excited for new memories that I’m going to be making here,” she said.
Cierra Ballinger, senior admissions recruiter working from UNT at Frisco, remembers touring the building back when it was still under construction in July of 2021. She saw the final product in December of 2022.
“For me, I’m really big on natural lighting and views and things like that, so being able to walk in here and have, like, there’s windows at the front and there’s windows at the back, that full lighting kind of coming through is very beautiful,” she said.
She also noted the views offered by the building.
“I really can’t wait to be able to just sit up there and look out back and just see all of Frisco behind the building,” she said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
