 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured spotlight
MILESTONE MOMENT

UNT at Frisco kicks off first classes at new Frisco Landing campus

‘It’s so welcoming, and I feel like this new campus will give more opportunities for students, for more students to come here.’

  • 0
Frisco Landing first day.jpg

University of North Texas gather between classes on the first class day at Frisco Landing. Photographed on Jan. 17, 2023 (Ahna Hubnik / UNT)

At roughly 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a group of students took their seats in the second-floor room of a brand new building in Frisco.

At the center of the room, Dr. Matthew Baysden introduced himself. It was the first day of classes for the spring 2023 semester, and Baysen’s psychology class was one of the first to meet at Frisco Landing, the first permanent building on the UNT at Frisco campus.

University of North Texas gather between classes on the first class day at Frisco Landing. Photographed on Jan. 17, 2023 (Ahna Hubnik / UNT)
Frisco Landing first day.jpg

University of North Texas walk between classes on the first class day at Frisco Landing. Photographed on Jan. 17, 2023 (Ahna Hubnik / UNT)
Frisco Landing first day.jpg

Adjunct Faculty at University of North Texas G.Brint Ryan College of Business, Roxy Verrelli, M.Ed. leads a professional development course on the first class day at Frisco Landing. Photographed on Jan. 17, 2023 (Ahna Hubnik / UNT)

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Star Local Media

Allen American

Carrollton Leader

Celina Record

Coppell Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Enterprise

Lake Cities Sun

Lewisville Leader

Little Elm Journal

McKinney Courier Gazette

MesquiteNews

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lakeshore Times

The Colony Courier Leader

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred