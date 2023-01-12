With the cutting of a Mean Green ribbon, Frisco and the University of North Texas marked a milestone on Thursday.
That afternoon, UNT and members of the Frisco community celebrated a ribbon cutting for Frisco Landing, the first permanent building on the UNT at Frisco branch campus.
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said this type of project has been a community dream for a very long time.
“And there’s good reason,” he added. “There are children in Frisco right now that will come through the doors of this campus and get their education here, and continue to live in the community that they love.”
The significant moment on Thursday comes as part of a partnership between UNT and the city of Frisco.
“Our design team worked for about a year on the project,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said during the ceremony. “It’s meant to embody the spirit of this city by closing the gaps between the private sector and higher education.”
Frisco Landing will host many of 27 undergraduate and master’s level programs offered by UNT at Frisco to over 2,500 enrolled students.
“We’re offering some of the hottest programs in the area.” Smatresk said. “Things like data analytics, business classes, computer science and a number of others. Certificates are being awarded, but more importantly, lives are being changed. And that’s what we’re trying to do. Change lives and make this place a better place by virtue of higher education. So today isn’t really a celebration of just the University of North Texas. This is a celebration of partnerships, of collaboration and the incredible things that are going to happen as we open our doors.”
Cheney said the university’s presence also serves as an economic tool for the city of Frisco.
“We knew that if we wanted to achieve the kind of success that we wanted to achieve as a community, being able to attract Fortune 500 companies, Fortune 100 companies, to be able to have venture capital and startups happening here, we had to have a relationship with an institution such as this,” he said.
UNT began offering classes in Frisco in 2016, at locations including Hall Park and Inspire Park, according to a previous article in the Frisco Enterprise. Prior to that, there were no four-year higher education offerings in Collin County.
Thursday’s ribbon cutting marks the beginning of a new era for the university and for Frisco.
“Next Tuesday, there will be 2,000 students taking classes,” Cheney told the Frisco Enterprise. “So it’s a really exciting day for the community, and it’s really just the beginning. This campus is going to continue to grow. They say one day they’ll have more students here in UNT Frisco than perhaps even UNT Denton. And it’s just going to serve this community in so many different ways. So just an exciting day for Frisco.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
