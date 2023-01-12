UNT Frisco Ribbon Cutting_8.jpeg

University of North Texas, along with city of Frisco officials, cut the Mean Green ribbon to officially open the Frisco Landing building to the public in advance of classes starting next week.

With the cutting of a Mean Green ribbon, Frisco and the University of North Texas marked a milestone on Thursday.

That afternoon, UNT and members of the Frisco community celebrated a ribbon cutting for Frisco Landing, the first permanent building on the UNT at Frisco branch campus.

Officials with the University of North Texas and the city of Frisco cut a Mean Green ribbon to officially open the Frisco Landing building on the UNT at Frisco campus, which will welcome students next week for the first time.

