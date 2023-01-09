UNT President Neal Smatresk

University of North Texas President Neal Smatresk. Photographed on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Denton, Texas. (Gary Payne/UNT Photo)

It's a momentous month for the University of North Texas. 

Frisco Landing, the first permanent building at the University of North Texas’s new Frisco campus located at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Panther Creek Parkway, is set to open this month and will serve as a home to many of the 27 undergraduate and master’s level programs offered to more than 2,500 students enrolled in classes at UNT at Frisco. The 135,000-square-foot building is a mark of a new era for both UNT and the northern Texas community as the Tier One research university expands northward. 

