It's a momentous month for the University of North Texas.
Frisco Landing, the first permanent building at the University of North Texas’s new Frisco campus located at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Panther Creek Parkway, is set to open this month and will serve as a home to many of the 27 undergraduate and master’s level programs offered to more than 2,500 students enrolled in classes at UNT at Frisco. The 135,000-square-foot building is a mark of a new era for both UNT and the northern Texas community as the Tier One research university expands northward.
At the helm of the growing system is UNT President Dr. Neal Smatresk, who came to UNT in 2014. Star Local Media had a few questions for Smatresk as the system looks ahead to its future in Frisco. Here's what we learned:
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I was born in Massachusetts, but I grew up in Buffalo, New York. I was a first-generation college student, and in 1973, I earned my bachelor’s degree in biology from Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. After that, I earned my master’s degree in biology from the State University of New York in Buffalo and my Ph.D. in zoology and marine science from the University of Texas at Austin’s Port Aransas Marine Laboratory. I taught biology at University of Texas in Arlington for 22 years and then took a position at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. From there, I became provost at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where I eventually became the university president. And in 2014, I couldn’t resist the opportunity to come to UNT to lead a top-tier research university.
What made you want to be a part of the UNT System?
I’ve experienced firsthand how a college education can transform a life, as it did mine and those of my entire family, as well as the communities I’ve served. I knew that UNT was opening up opportunities for thousands of students from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond, and I wanted to be part of helping us get better at that to impact more students’ lives and help shape the DFW area through our graduates.
In your opinion, what does UNT bring to the table for the DFW region?
We are an engine for social mobility. We have more than 44,000 students and 244 degree programs, and UNT is a Tier One research university under the Carnegie classification and has been named a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving Institution. We’re the largest and most comprehensive institution of higher education in the North Texas region and the fourth largest in Texas. There is no doubt that UNT is paving the way to meet the needs of the entire North Texas region and helping drive Texas’ evolving economy.
As the UNT at Frisco branch campus prepares to open in January, what are you most excited about?
When we first started planning UNT at Frisco and the first building, I wanted to do something that took education out of the classroom, out of just assembling a collection of courses to complete a degree and check the boxes off. I wanted UNT to take a different approach in creating learning experiences that change you. I think we’re accomplishing that with the classes that will be at Frisco Landing, both with innovative design of the classrooms and with the project-based learning that brings industry into the classroom to give students learning opportunities they won’t find anywhere else.
What should the North Texas community know about the impact of having a UNT campus in Frisco?
Our goal with UNT at Frisco is to close the gaps between higher education and the corporate world, which provides incredible opportunities for our students. We wanted to create spaces that would provide students with real-world learning experiences that introduce them to corporate opportunities and ready them for the workforce.
What will the UNT at Frisco campus provide to students in the region?
We’re excited that the opening of Frisco Landing permanently establishes UNT at Frisco in the region to provide students with the opportunity to attend college in the middle of a mecca of industry and sports entertainment, with class projects that allow for work on real projects at our partner corporations. Students are gaining a huge leg-up as they prepare to enter the workforce, not only with a ready portfolio of work, but also in networking with industry leaders who see their work before they’ve even graduated.
What will the UNT at Frisco campus provide to local industries?
UNT continually evaluates our programs and looks for opportunities to evolve and meet the demands of the ever-changing and growing workforce around us. We strive to create new programs designed to help students be successful with in-demand careers, and UNT at Frisco’s convenient location near some of the world’s top companies and industries allows for incredible opportunities. For example, UNT at Frisco already hosts classes with industry partners like the Dallas Cowboys and the PGA, offering their current employees educational opportunities and creating a pipeline of work ready graduates who are already familiar with their company.
How would you describe the UNT at Frisco campus?
The UNT at Frisco branch campus is gorgeous and the innovative design of Frisco Landing provides for unique opportunities for our students and faculty to learn and collaborate. It’s truly a work of art that was designed around creating the best possible student experience.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Ultimately, I hope my legacy is that I helped UNT provide affordable, high-quality education that made a very real difference for individuals, their families and our communities. I’m proud that under my watch UNT was named a Tier One research university under the Carnegie classification and was named both a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving Institution. In fact, we are only one of 20 universities in the nation to be Tier One and HSI. Accolades like these are important to demonstrate our impact, but I’m most proud of how we have impacted students. Our university team truly has looked for ways to help more students graduate college to fuel the North Texas region’s workforce while helping students graduate with less debt and achieve their dreams. And we’ve got the statistics to back it up – 26% increase in degrees awarded in the last 10 years, and we’ve reduced the percentage of graduates who have student loan debt by nearly 10%, with 40% of our students graduating with no debt because of our focused efforts.
What do you want the legacy of UNT to be?
Going all the way back to our founding university president, Joshua C. Chilton, our university’s mission has been to educate and create leaders and visionaries. I know that we will continue to do that, and I know that we will continue to innovate in our programs and look for ways to provide as many opportunities as possible to students.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.