Update: As of this morning, Atmos crews are continuing to restore natural gas service to homes and businesses in Frisco and Little Elm. This process will last into the weekend. 

Update: As of 6 p.m, Atmos crews are working to restore service to affected customers by going door to door. If you are not home, technicians will leave a tag on your front door. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

