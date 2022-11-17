Update: As of this morning, Atmos crews are continuing to restore natural gas service to homes and businesses in Frisco and Little Elm. This process will last into the weekend.
Update: As of 6 p.m, Atmos crews are working to restore service to affected customers by going door to door. If you are not home, technicians will leave a tag on your front door.
Technicians carry Atmos credentials and will never ask for billing information.
Frisco and Little Elm residences and businesses have been impacted by a natural gas service outage on Nov. 17.
Atmos Energy has had a potential equipment failure that impacted gas service to around 2000 homes and businesses, the town of Little Elm stated. Atmos Energy crews have been notified and are working to restore natural gas service to the areas affected.
City officials and the Frisco and Little Elm Fire Departments are aware of the situation and no evacuations have been issued at this time. City officials are reaching out to customers in the affected area and Atmos Energy trucks are in the area working.
More information and updates will be posted as this story develops.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
