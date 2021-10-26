Derick Tobar-Gonzalez

Derick Tobar-Gonzalez

 Courtesy of Collin County Sheriff's Office

A Frisco man was sentenced to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Court records indicate that 29-year-old Derick Tobar-Gonzalez followed his ex-girlfriend into her Plano apartment, strangled her until she was unconscious and transported her to his Frisco residence, where police say he raped her. The victim was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital the day after the Oct. 21, 2019 incident and stayed in ICU until Nov. 18, 2019.

Authorities say the victim sustained injuries that led to permanent vision loss.

Tobar-Gonzalez was arrested in Carrollton on Oct. 26, 2019 and indicted on Jan. 16, 2020. A transcript from a police interrogation revealed that Tobar-Gonzalez, then 27, admitted to putting his hand around the victim’s throat and raping her.

On Oct. 11 of this year, Tobar-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury involving family violence.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments