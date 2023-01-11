Universal.jfif

A Wednesday media event confirmed that a Universal Parks and Resorts park is planned to come to Frisco. 

Universal Parks and Resorts is planning to bring a park to Frisco. 

Frisco officials and representatives gathered Wednesday morning at the city's municipal center for an announcement confirming that a "one-of-a-kind" theme park is planned to come to the Fields development in Frisco.

