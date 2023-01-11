Universal Parks and Resorts is planning to bring a park to Frisco.
Frisco officials and representatives gathered Wednesday morning at the city's municipal center for an announcement confirming that a "one-of-a-kind" theme park is planned to come to the Fields development in Frisco.
The park is slated to be designed for families and to feature "immersive lands."
"The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience," a Wednesday press release stated.
There are also plans for an adjacent 300-room hotel and room for expansion.
"The entire area is intended to have a completely different look, feel and scale than Universal's existing parks and will appeal to a new audience for the brand," the press release stated.
Wednesday’s announcement included the presentation of an artist’s rendering for what the park could look like.
“We have a portfolio of terrific attractions that appeal to young families around the world, and we had an idea to bring all of those together and create a destination that is specifically designed to appeal to families with young children,” said Mark Woodbury, chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Parks and Resorts. “And that’s what we see in this illustration now, and that’s what we hope to bring to Frisco.”
Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts, said the company recently purchased land on the east side of the Dallas North Tollway, just north of Panther Creek Parkway.
“Very excited to be part of the Fields development,” Thompson said Wednesday. “The land is 97 acres, and that gives us plenty of room to build a park, this themed hotel, featuring the Universal characters, parking areas and still have lots of room for a really lush landscape buffer as well as lots of space for a thoughtful exit and entrance plan.”
He added that the planned Frisco park is roughly a quarter of the size of the company’s larger parks in Orlando.
“We look forward to working with the city and the Frisco community in the weeks ahead and as we pursue the appropriate approvals for the project, as we’re hopeful this idea becomes a reality, and we thank you for all the excitement and support,” Thompson said.
A special city meeting is planned for this evening (Wednesday, Jan. 11) at 6:45 p.m. for an “update on the Fields development.” The meeting is expected to include city council members and planning and zoning commission members and will take place at Trent Middle School (13131 Coleto Creek Drive).
“Frisco is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and has been recognized as a great place to plant professional roots and raise a family,” said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney in a press release. “This new Universal concept will continue to enhance our tax base, expand employment opportunities and bring even more fun to Frisco benefiting our residents, businesses, and visitors.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
