Frisco ISD has released final unofficial election results for the three spots that were up for election on the district board of trustees.
With all precincts and vote centers reporting in Collin and Denton counties, reports indicate a win for Gopal Ponangi, Marvin Lowe and Stephanie Elad for places 1, 2 and 3 respectively. Results are not considered official until canvassed. Frisco ISD has said its canvassing date is scheduled for May 18.
According to the Frisco ISD elections webpage: "There are no runoff elections; the candidate who receives the most votes (a combined total from Collin and Denton counties) wins the seat on the School Board."
Numbers below are as reported by the Frisco ISD Government Affairs department at 10:30 p.m.
Place 1
Incumbent Gopal Ponangi will keep his spot as the Frisco ISD Place 1 trustee. Ponangi won 51.3% of the votes (7,634) over the 48.7% (7,259) for challenger Angela Dunford.
Place 2
With a razor-thin lead, challenger Marvin Lowe won 39.9% (5,989) of the votes over Incumbent Natalie Hebert, who won 39.5% (5,936) of the vote. A third challenger, Kelly Karthik, garnered 20.6% (3,095) of the votes.
Place 3
Stephanie Elad came out ahead in a three-person race for the Place 3 spot with 51.4% (7,646) of the votes. She beat opponents Dustin Paschal, who won 43.4% (6,452) and Timothy Soto, who won 5.2% (771).
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
