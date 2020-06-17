Update: 4 p.m. June 17
Frisco Police continue to investigate what led to a single-vehicle crash that left one woman dead. The crash occurred on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at approximately 3:00 AM in about the 5500 block of US Highway 380, just east of Legacy Drive.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Noe Alexander Bonilla Castaneda of Prosper, TX, has been arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.
The female victim has been identified as 22-year-old Mattelisse Joy Fox of Denton, TX.
The crash remains under active investigation by Frisco Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
No further information will be released at this time.
Original story: 10 a.m. June 17
Frisco Police are investigating after a single vehicle crash left one person dead and another in custody for Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash occurred on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at approximately 3:00 AM in about the 5500 block of US Highway 380, just east of Legacy Drive.
The initial investigation shows that a gray BMW sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound US Highway 380 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle flipped multiple times, ejecting the female passenger, who was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The male driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.
The identities of the parties involved are not being released at this time, pending notification of the female victim’s next of kin.
The crash remains under active investigation by Frisco Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Frisco Police PIO’s are available via email at fpdpio@friscotexas.gov or by phone at 972-292-6133.
