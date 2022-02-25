USA Gymnastics' 2022 premier events season will kick off February 25-27 with the three-day Winter Cup at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. The event, which will once again feature both men's and women's divisions, will be accompanied by the Elite Team Cup and Nastia Liukin Cup.
"After the success of last year's Winter Cup - the first to feature both men's and women's competitions - we can't wait to bring this event to Texas," said Stefanie Korepin, USA Gymnastics' Chief Programs Officer. "This is an exciting time to be a gymnastics fan with so much up-and-coming talent. Fans will have the opportunity to cheer on some of their favorite athletes while getting to know a whole new generation of gymnasts who have their eyes set on Paris in 2024 and beyond."
With teams from USA Gymnastics' Region 3 typically dominating the Elite Team Cup and Nastia Liukin calling Frisco her hometown, the three-day event will have a decidedly Texas flavor.
"Visit Frisco is thrilled to welcome the Winter Cup to Sports City USA this year," said Josh Dill, Visit Frisco Director of Sports & Events. "Texas has long-been a top location for elite gymnastics talent, and we look forward to showcasing local and national talent at Ford Center in February."
Top competition on tap
The men's competition will span two days with the all-around champion crowned Friday and individual event winners determined Sunday. On the women's side, senior gymnasts will compete Saturday afternoon with juniors to follow on Sunday. Both will vie for all-around and apparatus titles.
Action will get under way Friday afternoon with the 13th annual Nastia Liukin Cup. This year's Cup will feature an expanded field of 20 junior and 20 senior gymnasts determined based on performances at a series of invitationals held around the U.S. in the coming weeks. Proceeds from the Nastia Liukin Cup support the Nastia Liukin Fund, a charitable fund within the National Gymnastics Foundation.
"I am beyond thrilled to have the 13th edition of the Nastia Liukin Cup here in my hometown," said 2008 Olympic all-around champion and the event's founder, Liukin. "Thirteen is my lucky number, so it seems more than a happy coincidence that USA Gymnastics' Winter Cup and the Nastia Liukin Cup will be hosted in Frisco this year. I look forward to welcoming these amazing gymnasts and their families to the city I call home."
Region 3, which features athletes from Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and host Texas, will look to continue its unbeaten streak in the Elite Team Cup Saturday evening. The competition pits teams comprised of Junior Elite gymnasts from each of USA Gymnastics' nine men's artistic gymnastics regions against one another with the winner earning national bragging rights for the year. Region 3 has hoisted the cup each year since the event's inception in 2016.
