For Kenna Mitchell, the scene at Stonebriar Mall was straight out of a movie--a Hitchcock movie to be exact.
To celebrate her daughter’s good grades, Mitchell took to the Cheesecake Factory on Jan. 8 to pick up some food. She found herself in a parking lot wrapped in fog and surrounded by birds perched on top of parked cars.
“It was just so ominous looking with the way the lights were coming through the fog and all these birds just standing on every car in this one corner of the parking lot,” she said. “And it was enough that other people were even commenting on ‘Wow we’ve never seen them look this creepy before.’”
The moment felt strangely similar to scenes filmed in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 film “The Birds,” which features crowds of birds quietly lining up in one town before swarming to attack the people who live there.
“It was a little weird trying to get out of the car, thinking like ‘Oh my gosh, are they going to swarm, what are they going to do?’” Mitchell said. “But they all just kept looking and watching as I walked past them and other people too, so it was just kind of a surreal moment.”
Mitchell snapped a couple of videos to show her daughter and ended up posting them on social media too.
Since then, her footage of Frisco on a foggy day has gone global. Her video has been run by news stations across the country and has brought national attention to Frisco. She’s also seen it covered in England and has been contacted by media in Japan, she said.
“It’s crazy how many of my friends have seen it in other parts of the country,” she said.
Mitchell is fairly new to the Frisco area--she and her family moved to the city from Tulsa in the summer.
“I guess other people have seen all the birds at the mall,” she said. “This was my first time really seeing that, and with the fog, it was just one of those creepy moments.”
Watch the video here.
