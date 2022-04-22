Interested residents attended Thursday evening's Frisco ISD Candidate Forum put on by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Frisco Council of PTAs. The event featured three sessions for each seat open in Place 1, Place 2 and Place 3.
On Thursday evening at Grace Church in downtown Frisco, eight candidates for 3 positions on the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees took part in a candidate forum held by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Frisco Council of PTAs.
Running for the Place 1 seat is challenger Angela Dunford who is facing incumbent Gopal Ponangi.
Video of Place 1 panel below:
There are three candidates vying for the Place 2 seat: Incumbent Natalie Hebert along with challenger Marvin Lowe and Kelly Karthik.
Video of Place 2 panel below:
Three candidates are also running for one Place 3 seat: Dustin Paschal, Timothy Soto and Stephanie Elad.
Video of Place 3 panel below:
Early voting will take place from April 25-30, and from May 2-3. Election day is May 7.
Polling location information is available on the Collin and Denton county websites.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.