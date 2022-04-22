Frisco ISD Candidate Forum_2.jpeg

Interested residents attended Thursday evening's Frisco ISD Candidate Forum put on by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Frisco Council of PTAs. The event featured three sessions for each seat open in Place 1, Place 2 and Place 3. 

On Thursday evening at Grace Church in downtown Frisco, eight candidates for 3 positions on the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees took part in a candidate forum held by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Frisco Council of PTAs.

Running for the Place 1 seat is challenger Angela Dunford who is facing incumbent Gopal Ponangi. 

Video of Place 1 panel below:

There are three candidates vying for the Place 2 seat: Incumbent Natalie Hebert along with challenger Marvin Lowe and Kelly Karthik.

Video of Place 2 panel below:

Three candidates are also running for one Place 3 seat: Dustin Paschal, Timothy Soto and Stephanie Elad.

Video of Place 3 panel below:

Early voting will take place from April 25-30, and from May 2-3. Election day is May 7.

Polling location information is available on the Collin and Denton county websites.

