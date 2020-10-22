Frisco community members have until Oct. 31 to participate in the annual Gary Burns 5K and Fun Run, hosted by the Frisco Education Foundation.
The event, which is in its 21st year, has transitioned to a virtual platform like many planned events in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is the fundraiser of the year for the foundation, which provides financial assistance to Frisco ISD in the form of grants and scholarships. For Sunitha Cheruvu, foundation president, this year’s virtual format is a way to connect the community.
“I hope we take away that we are greater than our challenges and with a little help from our friends, we can make great things possible for one another,” Cheruvu said.
Foundation Director Allison Miller said she is grateful that the event has stood the test of time.
“Registration and participation in the race is crucial as it directly impacts our funding for scholarships to the Class of 2021 and the funding we are able to award for teacher grants,” she said.
The money raised affects how many grants are given to Frisco ISD teachers in the fall and how many scholarships are awarded to the class of 2021, according to a district press release. The amount of the grants and scholarships will also be impacted.
“If I could change anything, I would have liked for us to have had the opportunity to all come together in person,” Miller said. “It brings so much joy to see the students gathering around for a cause, the families who make a morning of the event, teachers and staff spending time outside the classroom with each other, and the community showing up to make a difference for the students and staff of Frisco ISD. I will say this, I know our community will still show up during this time of COVID and rally by participating in the event.”
Event registration is $20 for adults and $10 for students. The Foundation has established pre-set routes in the area, but participants can also participate in any location by walking, running or cycling.
