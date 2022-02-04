As Frisco enters the final phase of its special election, both candidates involved agree that the main issue is getting residents to know that it’s happening in the first place.
Laura Rummel and Tracie Reveal Shipman are set to go head to head in a March runoff election that will allow voters to decide, once and for all, who will serve as Frisco’s Place 5 City Council member for the foreseeable future.
The runoff comes after Rummel garnered 46% (2,340) and Shipman garnered 41% (2,080) of the 5,098 votes cast in a three-person special election on Jan. 29.
The election came about after current Place 5 City Councilman Dan Stricklin announced in November that he would be running for a county commissioner seat, effectively resigning from his City Council post. Stricklin was elected to the Frisco City Council in December 2020.
While both Rummel and Shipman knew there was a possibility of a runoff, they both said they had been hoping it would be all said and done in January.
“I really wanted to win it outright, one, to save the city money and not have to pay for a runoff, but two, obviously this further delays the timeframe of when this position will get installed,” Rummel said.
She said based on the timing, the position likely won’t be filled until at least mid-April and then will be up for election again next May.
“And then obviously there’s some things going on right now with the city manager selection, that process is nearly going to be over by the time this person gets installed,” Rummel added, “so not having any say whatsoever in that is kind of obviously disappointing.”
Shipman said she was proud of her team on Saturday as results rolled in, but also a little bit disappointed that a runoff would be necessary.
“That was obviously a disappointment because I would have loved to have already been ready and working and contributing,” Shipman said, “and when you’re excited about something, you don’t like to be delayed. But, you know, it is what it is, and so we just get to get more organized and move forward.”
Shipman added that while she had hoped for a quick resolution, she and her team had resolved themselves to the reality that a runoff would be likely.
“You always hope that there would be that last minute push and that people would show up, and that didn’t happen, so now we just get a lot more time, double the time, so who knows what we can accomplish with twice as much time,” Shipman said.
As the candidates move into the runoff stage of their campaigns, both Rummel and Shipman said the main focus will be making Frisco voters aware and getting them to go to the polls.
According to numbers provided by the city of Frisco, 4.15% of registered voters in the city showed up to select a new representative in January. Frisco has 122,918 voters, and just under 5,100 voted in the Jan. 29 election.
“There was just a lot of lack of awareness on the part of voters,” Shipman said. “We literally had people on Saturday morning that we were calling and they were saying ‘Oh, there’s an election?’ And part of it’s just because there’s so much visual and verbal noise happening with all the other…we’re in the middle of the primaries and all of that’s happening, so people just didn’t know.”
“I would say the vast majority of the money we spent was just highlighting the election overall, just making sure people knew about it,” Rummel said.
When it comes to their platforms, both Shipman and Rummel said their priorities remain the same.
Rummel said her priorities include focusing on reinvestment in the city as Frisco approaches buildout and as the city ages.
“We’re 98% zoned, 75% built out, so it’s making those right selections as we continue to build out our city and finalize our plans,” Rummel said.
Rummel also cited plans for an innovation entrepreneurship center, which would serve as a space for small businesses to start, as a top priority
“I know I’ve got some ideas that could potentially guide our EDC (Economic Development Corporation) in what that looks like to make it successful,” Rummel said.
Shipman said her campaign is still focused on making sure the right city manager is hired as Frisco looks ahead to the retirement of George Purefoy, Frisco’s first and only city manager, in June.
“That’s going to be a significant change at City Hall, and so that’s still just as important,” Shipman said.
She added that focusing on enhancing transparency and accountability is a top priority.
“My issues around making sure the information that residents want access to around ‘What are the priorities?’ ‘How do I know how the city’s doing against priorities?’ that’s still just as important to me,” she said.
The city of Frisco has announced that the runoff election date will be March 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.