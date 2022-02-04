Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Bitter cold temperatures from in the single digits to around 10 degrees expected. * WHERE...Much of North Texas including the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. * WHEN...From midnight to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hard freeze conditions will possibly damage unprotected plumbing, including sprinklers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&