Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s July 27 proclamation that the early voting window for Nov. 3 elections would be expanded, election administrators in Denton and Collin counties have both issued early voting times covering Oct. 13 through 30.
The Frisco City Council on Tuesday approved amending its own election ordinance in light of the changes. In a memorandum regarding the ordinance amendment, City Secretary Kristi Morrow shared the early voting times issued by the county election administrators.
“These hours do not match,” Morrow said at the meeting. “They are varied in pretty much every possible way, and the elections administrators have refused to compromise with staff.”
On some early voting dates, both counties offer a window of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On other days, the counties differ on voting times. While Collin County’s early voting window for Oct. 18 is 1 to 6 p.m., for example, the early timing in Denton County is listed as 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the same day, according to Morrow’s memo.
As a result, Frisco citizens will have different early voting hours depending on the county they live in, Morrow’s memo stated.
“Staff is highly concerned about the citizens being confused and frustrated by this,” the memo stated. “Voter education for this particular election will be paramount.”
In March, the Frisco City Council voted to move the city’s election date to Nov. 3 from the original May 2 date after Abbott allowed for local election postponements in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s certainly not what we consider ideal,” Mayor Jeff Cheney said at the March meeting.
Cheney said having municipal elections on a different date allowed candidates to have their voices clearly heard and to allow them to shine in their elections “in a non-partisan way.”
“Having elections in November certainly changes the makeup and fabric of an election,” he said.
Cheney added that it would be prudent to look at heeding the advice of shifting the election date in light of the pandemic.
