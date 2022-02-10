After a 15-year-old Frisco resident was rescued from a burning home by first responders, the Frisco dispatchers, firefighters and officers who helped will be recognized in a formal ceremony.

At around 8:50 a.m. Jan. 30, Frisco Police and Fire department personnel responded to a report of a house fire on the 11900 block of Tyler Drive. Responders were told one person was trapped inside the home. On Thursday, the Frisco Police and Fire departments released new video.

A 15-year-old male trapped on the second floor had reported that there was smoke throughout the house, according to a press release from the Frisco Police and Fire departments.

“Dispatchers worked to keep the trapped subject calm and relayed information to responding units,” the presss release stated. “Officers arrived on scene within three minutes of receiving the call and observed smoke coming from the residence. Through an open front door, officers made several calls into the house trying to locate the 15-year-old but received no response. They then entered the backyard and saw the male through an upstairs window, whereupon they began communicating with him. Officers relayed the information to Frisco firefighters, who arrived in under six minutes of being dispatched.”

Firefighters then brought a ladder to the back of the residence and used it to reach the second floor window of the home.

“As the flames grew in the house and the fire began breaking out windows, the firefighters carried the trapped male down the ladder and away from the burning home,” the departments stated.

About 10 seconds later, large flames engulfed the back of the house, which prevented personnel from escaping through the backyard gate. Firefighters and officers then knocked down a section of fencing to get the male to safety.

“This rescue demonstrates the commitment our Firefighters have to save lives under the most dangerous conditions,” Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland said in a prepared statement.

“This incident is a great demonstration of the collaboration between our police and fire departments, who train tirelessly in the interest of Frisco’s public safety,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in a prepared statement.

The 15-year-old was transported by Frisco FD EMS and released from a local hospital the same day.

The investigation into the fire revealed the fire started in the kitchen. The departments have said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The dispatchers, responding officers and firefighters will be formally recognized for their heroism in an upcoming ceremony, the departments stated.