The Frisco City Council voted 4-1 to approve an agreement with the Frisco Association for the Arts that will allow it to disburse $100,000 in city funds to local arts organizations. The funding amount is a $75,000 reduction from the initial budget for the agreement.
The money will go to the recommended 23 recipients of the association’s Arts Grant Fund, according to the association website.
The council’s decision, approved at its Tuesday regular meeting, came with a condition that in the future the contract renewal would take place annually in September to go in stride with the city’s annual budget process.
The funding was initially meant to come from the city’s Hotel/Motel Fund, which has taken a hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to COVID-19 and the impact to hotel tax collections, the Hotel/Motel Fund does not have the funds to cover this budgeted item,” a city memo on the agreement stated.
The funding for this year’s agreement was taken out of the Public Arts Fund for the 2020 fiscal year. The amount given to the agreement was reduced as a result of the pandemic, according to the association website.
Jennifer Wade, Frisco Association for the Arts acting president, said the performances, productions and displays of art funded with the money would take place in Frisco.
“This funding helps make sure that these displays of arts continue and that all these groups are supported, because this is a very, very difficult time for the arts,” she told the council.
Councilman Bill Woodard said he had concerns about using money from the Public Arts Fund.
“And frankly, my concern with the budget and what we’re having to do just to meet the overall needs gives me pause about funding here,” he said, “and it’s not about whether I want to fund the arts. It’s about whether or not we should or can right now, given the other budgetary problems that we have.”
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Shona Huffman also said she struggled with the idea of using the Public Arts Fund and addressed a point Wade had made – that the Hotel/Motel Fund can only be used for certain items.
“That budget basically doesn’t exist right now,” she said. “That money’s gone, and we don’t know when it’s coming back, because as far as I can see, with the hotels and motels, they are still so under occupancy right now that they’re still struggling to even stay open.”
Mayor Jeff Cheney pointed out that the association has offered in the past to distribute arts funds.
“Frisco Arts has volunteered in the past to be our expert in this area as far as how to best distribute our allocation of arts programming,” he said.
While the association has previously taken a fee for administrative expenses related to distributing the funds, the association has committed to not collecting a fee this year and will give 100 percent of the money to the grant recipients, according to the association website.
Cheney added that different funds have different allowed uses.
“So just because one department may be furloughing or doing different things, it doesn’t mean you’re necessarily taking money from that,” he said. “That’s government accounting and CDC funds, other funds, public art funds, that can only go to certain types of uses.”
He added that residents' emotional wellbeing was important.
“I know everyone on council believes that, and we have to start finding these small victories and these small wins,” he said.
Council member Brian Livingston said he supported the agreement.
“We need some positivity,” he said.” We need some activity. We need some things for people to do.”
