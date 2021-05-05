John Keating has done this before, but that doesn’t mean running this year’s election campaign could do without knocking on doors, making phone calls and raising money.
You’ve got to do the work when you have an opponent, he said.
It made winning with almost 76% of the 9,000 votes cast for the Place 1 City Council seat on Saturday feel pretty nice.
“It's exciting when your message resonates and people line up to send you back to another term,” he said.
Keating, who will be kicking off his next term after Saturday’s win against challenger JP Schade, lists demonstrated leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and Winter Storm Uri among why he thinks voters resonated with him. However, with property values skyrocketing and concerns about property tax, Keating said knowing how the system works, including homestead and senior exemptions, proved beneficial.
As the city looks ahead to its future, Keating said there is a lot of talk about density, traffic and apartments.
“I think there's just a big gap in understanding really how that translates in Frisco,” he said.
He mentioned high-end mixed use developments, which he said were sustainable and bring in elements everybody wants including office, living space, entertainment and retail. He used examples like the Fields development and The Link, a billion-dollar project that is awaiting rezoning approval by the City Council. While Keating said there are still a few things to work on for the project, it will complement the development happening in Frisco around the PGA’s relocation.
“I think it answers the question about density, apartments and traffic, that if you're making fewer trips by car and you have walkable amenities, then you're reducing traffic,” he said. “It's a logical conclusion. If it was just apartments, nobody would vote for it, if it was just these entry-level garden-style apartments, nobody would vote for it, nobody would want it.”
Moving into his next term, Keating said he’s looking to advocate for pushing the city’s homestead exemption amount to 20% (compared to the current 10%) as well as increasing the senior tax exemption, supporting police and fire departments and focusing on setting a proper tax rate.
On the near-future front, Keating said he encouraged people to come out and vote in the June 5 runoff.
After the contenders in a four-person race failed to earn a majority of the votes on Saturday, Jennifer White and Angelia Pelham will be going to the polls for a runoff election that will determine a final winner.
White showed an overall lead on Saturday, garnering roughly 37%, or 3,785 of the votes, according to unofficial results supplied by the city of Frisco. Throughout the night, Pelham and Karen Cunningham found themselves in a close competition to secure their place in the runoff race. In the end, Pelham pulled ahead with about 27% of the votes, or 2,797 votes.
Cunningham garnered 25% while Sai Krishna won 11% of the votes.
Election day for the runoff race is slated for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 5.
And, Keating adds, the race is nonpartisan.
“People try to delve into one side or the other, and it's really at the end of the day, you need to elect a candidate that's really the best fit for Frisco and not necessarily for an ‘R’ or a ‘D,’” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.