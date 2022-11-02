Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 10:05 pm
The final days of early voting are fast approaching and the Nov. 8 election day is just around the corner.
Here are a few things to know before and after heading to the polls:
Early voting is open Nov. 2 through Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Collin County registered voters can vote at any early voting location. For a list of Collin County early voting locations, visit tinyurl.com/3j35hdjy
Denton County registered voters can vote at any early voting location. For a list of Denton County early voting locations, visit tinyurl.com/2c3es8z9
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 8.
A full list of Collin County polling locations and wait times can be found at tinyurl.com/4h5x42ns
Denton County Voters must vote in their County Precinct on Election Day. A list of election day sites for Denton County is available at tinyurl.com/58bt85ca
For the Nov. 8 election, citizens will be casting votes for Texas Governor, Attorney General, state representative positions and more.
Collin County voters can access a full sample ballot for your address at tinyurl.com/bdd7p6av
Denton County voters can access a sample ballot at tinyurl.com/59w93d24
Collin County posts election results at collincountytx.gov/elections/election_results/Pages/default.aspx
Denton County will post election results at tinyurl.com/bdhnskrw
The Texas Secretary of State posts election results at sos.state.tx.us/elections/historical/index.shtml
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
