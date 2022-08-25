What the PGA Frisco opening means for the region

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney delivers a shot at a driving range simulator at the new home of the PGA of America. The building, dubbed as a "golf laboratory," includes a large bunker, chipping and putting areas, indoor/outdoor hitting bays and instructional technology that all serve to train, certify and develop PGA members.
Frisco High School student Queenie Guercio joined Hall-of-Famer Kathy Whitworth, Dallas Cowboys legends, PGA officials and more in giving ceremonial tee shots during Monday's "Welcome Home" event at PGA Frisco.
Every month, Queenie Guercio and her father made sure to drive by the emerging PGA of America building in Frisco as it slowly became a reality.
The building, located in the northwest corner of "Sports City USA," had an address on the recently-dubbed PGA Parkway. It would soon be heralded as the new home of the PGA of America.
On Monday, Guercio joined World Golf Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth, Dallas Cowboys legends, PGA leadership, city officials and other students in shooting a ceremonial tee shot from a bay at the association’s new home.
“It’s such a cool building,” said Guercio, who represented Frisco High School at the state level for golf in May. “The architecture’s amazing. Obviously, you walk in there, you can see, it’s like 10 golf bays, all that are going to be available for everyone to use — juniors, seniors, all types of people from different places. I think it’s great that we get that opportunity to use it here.”
On Monday, the PGA of America welcomed its staff and members “home” at the 106,621-square-foot building that will help usher in a new era for the game of golf. The facility includes a golf Professional Development Center that features a large bunker, chipping and putting areas, indoor/outdoor hitting bays and instructional technology that all serve to train, certify and develop PGA members.
For PGA President Jim Richerson, the long-anticipated building is more than the sum of its parts — it’s a home.
“A building can be wood and bricks and mortar, it’s a place that you go, but a home is someplace that you have special memories,” he said Monday. “It’s a place that develops your culture. It develops who you are as a person, and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish here.”
On the heels of its opening, the building will house about 120 employees initially. Scattered around the building are displays that tell the story of the association throughout its history. As the facility pays homage to the past, it is also keeping its eye on the future of the game of golf. The building has been dubbed as a “golf laboratory."
“We’ll have an opportunity for our members to be supported through all of our different departments, but it’ll be a place that not only those that love the game of golf will come to enjoy, but to inspire the next generation,” Richerson said.
It includes bringing in and educating young men and women into both the game and the industry, he said.
“And using the epicenter right here, the new home of the PGA of America, in the central part of the country, that more people can get to it than if we were on the east coast or the west coast, is a great opportunity for us,” Richerson added.
Developing the future of golf also means supporting local students — the facility will be utilized by Frisco ISD students, and students from the University of North Texas will have internship opportunities.
While the move to PGA Frisco has been in the making for about five years, PGA CEO Seth Waugh sees Monday’s event as about 106 years in the making, spanning from when the association was first established in 1916.
“Today it’s all about this building, our home, our members, but the next 50 years is going to be what’s going on behind us on this amazing campus and what it does to grow and advance our game,” Waugh said. “We really believe this is one of those rare cases where the reality goes beyond the dream.”
The project comes as part of a partnership that includes the PGA, the city of Frisco, Frisco ISD and Omni Hotels & Resorts/TRT Holdings that was announced in 2018.
“This will be a 50-year marriage where the residents of Frisco will see the benefits for a really, really long time,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said.
There is more in store for PGA Frisco. There are 26 championships on the horizon over a 13-year span, with the first coming in May. In addition, the rest of the PGA Frisco campus is set to open to the public in spring 2023, featuring two 18-hole championship courses, a clubhouse, a 30-acre practice facility, the Omni PGA Frisco resort as well as an indoor and outdoor entertainment area.
“I always love to say that even if you never pick up a golf club, you’re going to love this project just because of everything that it’s going to bring,” Cheney said.
Estimates indicate that that PGA Frisco project will result in roughly $2.5 billion in economic impact over the next two decades.
“We’re just getting started in Frisco,” said Jason Ford, president of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation. “This is a major milestone in what’s going to be the next transformation of Frisco. When you think about the number of visiting professionals, families, professional athletes, the corporates, the young people that are going to come here from all over the world to learn how to play the game, to practice, to train, to play in some of the world’s best golf courses, in addition to the hospitality, the entertainment, we can’t even imagine the economic impact that we’re going to see from a project like this that’s going to last for generations.”
Monday marked a milestone in that direction for the 600 attendees who attended the PGA’s ceremonial event.
“We’ve had plenty of HQs, but we’ve never had a home. And now we do,” Waugh said. “So welcome home, everyone.”
See more photos of the ceremony here:
PGA of America opens doors to innovative building in Frisco, says 'Welcome Home'
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.