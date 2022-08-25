 Skip to main content
Star Local Media 2022 Readers' Choice Contests

spotlight
More than a building

What the PGA Frisco opening means for the region

What the PGA Frisco opening means for the region

Every month, Queenie Guercio and her father made sure to drive by the emerging PGA of America building in Frisco as it slowly became a reality.

The building, located in the northwest corner of "Sports City USA," had an address on the recently-dubbed PGA Parkway. It would soon be heralded as the new home of the PGA of America.

PGA Queenie.jpg

Frisco High School student Queenie Guercio joined Hall-of-Famer Kathy Whitworth, Dallas Cowboys legends, PGA officials and more in giving ceremonial tee shots during Monday's "Welcome Home" event at PGA Frisco. 
PGA jeff cheney and bays.jpg

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney delivers a shot at a driving range simulator at the new home of the PGA of America. The building, dubbed as a "golf laboratory," includes a large bunker, chipping and putting areas, indoor/outdoor hitting bays and instructional technology that all serve to train, certify and develop PGA members.

 
PGA Jim Richerson.jpg

PGA of America President Jim Richerson addresses the crowd during a "Welcome Home" event at PGA Frisco on Monday.
PGA history entryway.jpg

As the facility pays homage to the past, it is also keeping its eye on the future of the game of golf. 
PGA history.jpg

Scattered around the building are displays that tell the story of the association throughout its history. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

