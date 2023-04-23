CANDIDATE PROFILES: FRISCO CITY COUNCIL - 1

Frisco voters will be deciding whether or not to approve $473.4 million in proposed bond items during the May 2023 election cycle.  

The proposed bond package includes funding for public safety items, road construction and more. The city appointed a bond committee in September which considered requests from city staff for a 2023 bond package. The bond election was officially called by the city council on Feb. 7 following a lengthy discussion regarding whether or not to include $5 million for an animal shelter in the package. (Read more about the decision to present the $473.4M bond package without an animal shelter item at this link: tinyurl.com/59tmajw6).   

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments