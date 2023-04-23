Frisco voters will be deciding whether or not to approve $473.4 million in proposed bond items during the May 2023 election cycle.
The proposed bond package includes funding for public safety items, road construction and more. The city appointed a bond committee in September which considered requests from city staff for a 2023 bond package. The bond election was officially called by the city council on Feb. 7 following a lengthy discussion regarding whether or not to include $5 million for an animal shelter in the package. (Read more about the decision to present the $473.4M bond package without an animal shelter item at this link:tinyurl.com/59tmajw6).
As a result, the proposed bond package that will be on Frisco voters’ ballots is as follows:
Proposition A:$131.4 million for public safety items (new fire department facilities, fire department facilities renovations, new police department facilities, police department facilities renovations, equipment, vehicles and apparatus).
Proposition B:$240 million for street and road construction and improvements.
Proposition C:$39 million for a new parks operation center/building services maintenance facility and a new logistics/storage facility.
Proposition D:$43 million for parks, trails and recreational facilities.
Proposition E:$20 million for a downtown parking garage
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.