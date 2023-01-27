What should Frisco be like in 2040?
It was a question posed to the city’s leaders from a meeting room at the newly-opened University of North Texas at Frisco campus on a Thursday afternoon.
Fresh on the heels of big announcements and grand openings, and mere months away from even more major milestones, Frisco city leaders and staff took a few minutes to envision life 17 years from now.
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney kicked things off.
“Grand Park will be open,” he said.
Other points quickly followed.
Councilman Bill Woodard mentioned maintaining roads and infrastructure. Councilwoman Tammy Meinershagen visualized a thriving downtown area. Councilwoman Angelia Pelham mentioned being a city of innovation. Councilwoman Laura Rummel mentioned maintaining the city’s quality of life. Councilman Brian Livingston envisioned the City Council — at that point — talking about plans for 2060. And even more ideas kept coming.
The discussion rounded out the first day of the Frisco City Council’s Winter Work Session, an annual two-day session designed to strategize and visualize the city’s future. The meeting concludes with the establishment of the council’s top 10 priorities for the year.
“It’s something we’ve been doing for a long time,” Cheney told the Frisco Enterprise. “I think it’s critical, because you get so busy just in the day-to-day business of the city, that if you don’t take time to just stop and strategically plan and cast vision, then you kind of forget about where you’re going, and it’s also to check in and hold yourself accountable — are we doing the things that we promised to do, that we want to do to be successful as a city? And as new things happen, then that will change perspective. When you look at a project like the PGA, that kind of changes how we think about the whole northern part of our city and how do we capitalize on that? And so doing this every single year is where, really, I think some of the best ideas have come.”
The strategy sessions have previously come with a theme, and this year was no different. This year’s theme included the words “Roots” “Rails” and “Reimagine.”
“Part of it is just kind of as we build out this final phase of our city and going through this kind of change management piece that we’re going through is just identifying those key ingredients that make us rooted as a community, and just make sure that those are transferred to future generations to keep the essence of Frisco what it is,” Cheney said.
That includes the Rail District, he added, “which is kind of a visual representation of that, is making sure we’re maintaining who we were, right, which is a farming community, a train stop, and want to make the Rail District something really unique that speaks to our history.”
The “Reimagine” piece speaks to reimagining what Frisco can be, he said.
“We always want to be thinking ahead, not getting complacent, and always want to be on the leading edge of things,” Cheney said.
This year marked the first time the session was held at the UNT at Frisco campus located off of Preston Road. Frisco Landing, the first permanent building on the campus, opened in January.
“I think it’s very telling for us to be planning the future of a city with the university campus that’s going to lead to a lot of that future decision-making and growth, and they’re going to just continue to grow here and be a big part of it. It’s a beautiful campus,” Cheney said. "They’ve been a great partner for us, certainly, and so we appreciate them opening their doors for us.”
